OAK HILL — With Wellston trailing midway through the third set, Kamryn Karr went back to the serving line.
The game took a quick 180 and the senior setter went to another level that Oak Hill simply couldn’t match.
She went on to serve the next 12 straight points, which gave the Golden Rockets all the momentum needed to close out the Oaks in four sets 23-25, 25-19, 25-14 and 25-21 on Monday.
“We’ve really been working out our quick sets and playing a lot faster,” Karr said. “That really helped us a lot in this one. It’s only going to make us play even better starting with a winning record.”
In addition to the victory, it was also the first win as varsity head coach for Kaitie Roberts.
“It’s a pretty exciting feeling, pretty indescribable,” Roberts said. “The girls get a really good job. They stood up in moments of adversity and really fought for what they wanted. Our serving started out a little rocky but we came around and they just wanted it more.”
Early on, Sadie Henry took charge for Wellston as she came up with four kills to put it ahead 7-4.
Oak Hill battled back to take a 9-8 lead after an ace from Reagan Adkins and a kill from Baylee Howell. From that point on, no lead was greater than four points, however, Wellston couldn’t get over the hump.
Despite trailing 20-15 and later tying the game 21-21, the Golden Rockets made one too many mistakes, with the final one being a serving error to give the Oaks the first set win.
“Our communication wasn’t great, and we weren’t moving our feet very well,” Roberts said. “Oak Hill wanted it more ,and we had to pick it up and play as a team.”
Riding the momentum from the first set win, the Oaks jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead behind Chloe Chambers at the net with a pair of kills and a block.
Wellston came storming back as Henry served up a pair of aces, later followed by an ace from Taylar Spencer that tied the set 10-10.
A 4-0 run put the Golden Rockets ahead and they never looked back from that point as they took the second set after a block and kill from Kloey Pennington and an ace from Karr to seal the deal.
Karr was just getting warmed up and waiting for her chance to get back to the serving line. With Wellston trailing 11-9, she got that opportunity and made the most of it.
As part of serving 12 straight points, she collected six aces in the process that gave it a 21-11 lead before closing out with the third set victory.
“I’ve been working a lot on my spot serving and making sure I’m hitting whatever spot coach tells me too,” Karr said. “We strategized where I’d hit it and we found a spot to attack so we kept attacking. I made sure to get the serve in but also serve it with some power as well.”
Wellston seemed to have things in full control, leading 17-9 in the fourth set. However, Adkins led Oak Hill on a 6-0 run from the serving line that cut the lead down to 17-15.
Though it managed to tie the game 21-21, Wellston ended the game with the final four points to seal the season opening victory.
“We’ve put in a lot of work in the offseason and throughout the summer,” Henry said. “Ultimately the goal is to be more successful than last season and a game like this really builds our confidence moving forward.”
“Being that this is our fourth coach in four years, we’ve been really inconsistent and we’re trying to put things together,” Karr said. “But, it’s our season year so we have to go all out, and starting 1-0 is a great first step.”
Wellston returns to action on Thursday at New Hope, Monday and Tuesday at home against Federal Hocking and River Valley to open up TVC play.
