NELSONVILLE — Nelsonville-York coach Wayne Dicken said he had a simple message at the end of every timeout for his Buckeyes.
"Every break, I preached, 'believe in yourselves. Know that we belong here,'" Dicken said.
Thanks to a heart-pounding upset, the Buckeyes proved that that certainly belong in the middle of the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division race.
Nelsonville-York pulled off its biggest regular season win in years, knocking off the defending league champion Vinton County Vikings in five sets.
The Buckeyes forced a three-way tie atop the league standings with an 18-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 17-15 triumph that ended a 22-game TVC-Ohio winning streak for the Vikings.
"Anytime you go up against this group of girls that's going through Vinton County right now, you know you're up for a challenge," Dicken said. "I have a lot of faith in our team. I told them after that first set that we belong on the same floor."
The Buckeyes (8-2 overall) improved to 4-1 in the TVC-Ohio, while Vinton County (9-2 overall) falls to 5-1 in league play.
Alexander is 4-1 in league play after a 3-0 sweep at Meigs on Thursday.
"I said going into this game that it was going to be a pivotal part of our season," Nelsonville-York junior Mackenzie Hurd said. "It was either going to tear us down or build us up. Losing to New Lex and then losing to Alexander off a bad game, this is a big boost to give us that push to go."
Hurd came up big for the Buckeyes, finishing with 22 kills from her outside hitter position. When Hurd was on the front line, Madison Booth (49 assists) often found her for a kill attempt.
"I'm not a volleyball player," Hurd admitted. "I kind of just play every ball. You want to out-work the other side of the net and I think we did."
Most of Hurd's offseason focus centers on basketball, but she certainly looks at home on the volleyball court as a big part of N-Y's success.
"She's one of the best athletes in southeast Ohio," Dicken said. "She can say she's not a volleyball player if she wants, but she's pretty darn good at both volleyball and basketball."
The Vikings gained control of the league race with a five-set win at Alexander last week, and it appeared they might cruise to another win after a 25-18 set-one win.
Nelsonville-York turned the tables by edging out close wins in both the second and third sets, putting the Vikings' backs against the wall.
"We just felt like we were coasting (after the first set)," Vinton County coach Ashley Ervin said. "We didn't take control and stay in charge. They obviously came out wanting it and they came prepared and knew what they had to do and they took care of business and we didn't."
Needing a win in the fourth set to stay alive, the Vikings were able to pull away from a 20-20 tie. The match was onto a fifth set after Zoey Kiefer's kill clinched the 25-21 win.
The final set went back and forth, the Vikings lead 5-2 before then falling behind 7-5.
The Vikings led 10-8 after Lacy Ward's kill, and still led 12-11 after an N-Y service error.
Vinton County was called for a lift, then Hurd connected on back-to-back kills for a 14-12 Buckeye lead.
Vinton County's Cameron Zinn came up with a block at the net on Hurd, and an N-Y attack error tied the score at 14-14.
The Vikings then saw a match point for a 15-14 lead after Zinn's kill.
However, the Vikings were guilty of a service error, allowing the Buckeyes to come back with a 15-15 tie.
"We had a lot of missed serves tonight, 14 missed serves," Ervin said. "A lot of balls, it's off the net and we're hitting it straight in the net. Just details that we didn't focus and finish tonight. There in the last one, we go ahead 15-14 and we miss our serve and they come right back and get the momentum, and we're just on our heels, not ready to play."
With Hurd on the front line, Booth fed her again and she came through with her final kill, and a 16-15 lead.
N-Y senior Madison Deeter went to the service line, where she would eventually win the game.
The Vikings weren't able to return Deeter's serve, as a pass was sent into the Ben Wagner Gymnasium rafters. It shot back down to the court before the defense could regroup, Deeter had an ace, and the Buckeyes finally celebrated their signature victory.
Deeter, Hurd, Booth and Ryleigh Giffin all finished with three aces for Nelsonville-York.
"We started being a little more aggressive with our serves," Dicken said. "The girls started focusing a little more on their serves. Coach (Ben) Robey does a good job calling our serves for us. He's done this a long time for us. I'm so thankful to have him on my bench."
Coming up with clutch points was the difference for the Buckeyes on this night. The second set was tied at 22-22 when N-Y scored the final three points to get back into the match.
Nelsonville-York trailed 23-22 in the third set, but Deeter and Hurd each had kills to turn that into a 24-23 edge. The Vikings were then guilty of an attack error that ended the set, and put the Buckeyes ahead 2-1 in the match.
"Coach Dicken just told us, we have to have that mentality," Hurd said. "We've worked all year, you just keep pushing through."
Nelsonville-York freshman Chloe Lehman grew up in a big way during the win, as the middle hitter collected 14 kills. She successfully complemented Hurd and Giffin (11 kills), giving the Vikings' defense another hitter to think about.
"Chloe's got a very big future in volleyball," Hurd said. "The work she puts in year round is phenomenal. It was awesome that she could fill in such big shoes with my sister (Haley Hurd) leaving and Brittlyn Call leaving last year. She really came in and has dominated."
Zinn finished with 42 assists, four kills and three aces for the Vikings, as Sydney Smith had 20 kills and six aces, while Ward had 16 kills and three aces. Kiefer added six kills.
The Vikings find themselves in unfamiliar territory with a league defeat, but Ervin said the focus has to be moving forward. Vinton County will host both Alexander (Oct. 6) and Nelsonville-York (Oct. 13) in the battle for the TVC-Ohio.
"We have a target on our back," Ervin said. "We told them that. (Assistant coach) Kevin (Gwinn) and I both have told them that since last year. Every game this year, people are coming out to get us. There's no doubt about that. We're the team to beat right now and we have to be ready to play every night. We can't take anyone for granted."
