WELLSTON — It’s been a wild summer for Wellston’s volleyball program, but now everything is straightened out and it is under new leadership.
Following the resignation of Holly Pettet after just one season, Wellston tabbed Kaley Lower to lead the varsity program.
Lower has spent the past seven years in Wellston’s junior high volleyball program, so the familiarity is already there. Now it’s just a matter of racking up some wins after finishing 6-17 last season.
“Being around the girls and having known him since junior high has made things a lot easier,” Lower said. “It was a little bit of a struggle since I didn’t take over until the end of June, but we’re getting things together now. It’s been a dream of mine to one day take over the volleyball program. We’re seeing a shift in the program and now we’re going to change the mentality of the girls to implement a winning culture.”
Lower is starting from the ground up with the varsity program as far the team’s skill level.
They’ve been going through different drills to improve their cardio, agility, hand-eye coordination among many other traits.
“Tristan Bartoe has really been working hard with the girls and I’ve seen how much they’ve improved in just a short amount of time,” Lower said. “It didn’t start out very pretty but I like where we’re at now. We owe a lot to him and everyone else for helping us out.”
Those drills are just part of the transformation Lower is attempting to make for a program that hasn’t won a conference nor sectional title since 1998.
“We have a lot of young players, but they’re eager to learn and they’ve worked incredibly hard to turn the program around,” Lower said. “Half of our program are freshmen, which is great for our long term success. We’re fortunate to have returning players in key positions with varsity experience so they’ll be the ones we lean on.”
Of the 12 players on Wellston’s varsity team, 11 of them were on varsity last season with the exception being incoming freshman Sarah Martin.
Leading the pack of returning players is setter Kamryn Karr, who was all-TVC last season along with hitters Sadie Henry and Neveah Ousley.
“Those three set the tone for us everyday and they’ve been great leaders,” Lower said. “Kamryn has been a great vocal leader, put girls in the right spots and make the right play. Neveah and Sadie have really been hitting the ball hard and continue working on their ball placement.
Taylar Spencer returns as a middle hitter, Brinley Patton who split duties as a defensive specialist and outside hitter is also back alongside a handful of others.
Despite Wellston being on its third coach in the last three seasons, Lower is bringing a different feel. One that includes winning and gaining respect inside the TVC.
“Our banner in the rafters in nearly empty and nothing has been put on that banner in our athletes’ lifetime,” Lower said. “We want to change that as quickly as possible. Yes we’re a young, inexperienced team but that also doesn’t mean we’re not capable of doing it. Having only one league win last season is not acceptable, and I believe the higher that we set the bar for the girls, the hungrier it makes them to achieve it.”
Wellston opens its season at home on Monday against Oak Hill.
