JACKSON — For 10 straight seasons, Jackson has routinely won double digits games.
It's a standard it has established and even with four seniors, including its top three hitters gone, the Ironladies expect to uphold and possibly elevate that standard this season.
"The one thing we have going for us right now is that our team chemistry is very high," Jackson coach Jay Martin said. "It's something you can't teach. Obviously we're behind just due to not having a summer league because of COVID-19, so it's almost like we're starting from the ground floor. But we've been getting a lot of work done. I like the progress we've made and continue making."
Even with three hitters gone, Jackson returns its setter in Halle Hughes, who finished last season with 450 assists, 137 digs, 35 kills and 32 aces.
Also returning is middle hitter Kloe Zink, who is poised to be Jackson's go-to player after collecting 114 kills, 21 digs and 12 blocks last season.
While Zink garners most of the attention, watch for senior hitter Kaycee Perkins to make a name for herself.
"Those three are our seniors and more than anything, you want leadership from them and they have to help motivate the girls on the floor," Martin said. "They've done a great job being coaches on the floor during practice and I like the progress they've made individually as well.
"Kloe was probably our most consistent hitter last season so we're really looking for her to put the ball down a lot of times. Halle has come along nicely and is really building a nice chemistry with our hitters. Kaycee has improved tremendously and will really surprise some people this year."
On the defensive side of the ball, Jackson is fortunate to return its two specialists from last year in junior Leah Alford and sophomore Kaydee Brown.
Brown as the team's libero finished as the team's leader in digs with 328 alongside 34 assists and 21 aces.
Meanwhile, Alford, who Martin says will get some chances as an outside hitter this season, ended last season with 114 digs and 15 aces.
"You can't run an offense unless you have passers so those two do a lot of the dirty work but also get our offense started," Martin said. "Last year for both of them was their first season on varsity. It took some time for them to get used to the speed of varsity, but I've seen a lot of improvement from both of them on serve receive and defensively.
"Both of them are being very vocal, which is something they hesitated with since we had a vocal senior group and they didn't want to step on any toes. But they have the green light to be as vocal as they need to since they run the defense and start the offense."
Junior Jorja Bapst, sophomores Cloe Michael and Payton Taylor along with freshman Sydney Hughes are expected to see a good amount of floor time as well for the Ironladies.
With the FAC wide open this year as Chillicothe, Washington Court House and Miami Trace all graduated its top talents, this could be Jackson's year to sneak in and snatch the conference crown.
"We always want to win the league and advance as far as we possibly can in the tournament," Martin said. "I'm looking for game by game improvement from the first one to the game 25 or 26. Because we have a young team, growth is very important and as long as we're doing that every game, I like our chances to accomplish the goals we've set."
Jackson begins its season on August 24 at Piketon.
