OAK HILL — For the first time since 2014, momentum is on Oak Hill’s side when it comes to volleyball.
Last season’s 8-15 record was the most wins in program history since finishing 9-15 back in 2014. Now in 2020, the Oaks aim to ride this wave and continue piling up the wins.
“A lot of it has to do with their mindset,” Oak Hill coach Tori Duncan said. “When we started a couple years ago, we weren’t winning more than a couple games but we proved to everyone and ourselves more importantly that we can be competitive. We’ve taken that mental edge into our scrimmages so far and continue to be competitive.
“The girls want to win and they’re really enjoying volleyball, which is a great thing to see.”
They’ll move forward this season while replacing four seniors, including last year’s leader in kills and blocks, Caitlyn Brisker.
However, they are fortunate to return senior hitter Kailey Adkins alongside junior middle hitter Chloe Chambers and setter Baylee Howell.
In charge of running the offense, Howell finished last season with a team-high 352 assists, 26 kills and 17 aces.
Chambers piled on 88 kills, 47 blocks and 15 aces while Adkins finished with team-highs in digs (83) and aces (32) to go with 44 kills.
“They’ve played together for a few years now, they’re comfortable with one another and they know what we expect out of them,” Duncan said. “Those three are our leaders and they have to be the ones who step the example every time we go out on the floor. We trust them and hopefully they lead us to win some games.”
While those three are proven players, it’s a little bit of a mystery as to who will step up and make a name for themselves.
Names like Brynna Boggs, Brenna Davis and Kyla Simmonds have the potential to be those players after seeing the floor at times last season.
“We’re lucky to have four seniors again this year who have been great leaders for us,” Duncan said. “It’s a little bit of a different dynamic simply because they know the game much better and that level of understanding is something we haven’t had before.
“They’ll be put to the test from a leadership standpoint since we have nine or ten freshman who are competing. Those upperclassmen have done a great job communicating with them during scrimmages and practices.”
Progression is the main thing Oak Hill wants to see this year. Remember, it took Ironton to five games in its sectional final game, so the potential is there.
Now it’s about proving it on the floor again this year.
“Our group is mainly juniors and seniors so they know the fundamentals and have the knowledge of the speed of the game,” Duncan said. “We’ve really been working on our serving and serve receive, those were the two areas we could have been better at last year. We have great servers, it’s a matter of being more consistent.
‘This group is tired of losing all the time and last season was the beginning of turning everything around. Hopefully we can continue everything in a winning direction and add onto what we were able to accomplish last season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.