Season volleyball stats through Oct. 20
Kills:
Sydney Smith – VC: 300
Lacy Ward – VC: 262
Kloe Zink - Jackson: 197
Sadie Henry - Wellston: 178
Zoey Kiefer – VC: 135
Aces:
Cameron Zinn – VC: 77
Sydney Smith - VC: 53
Sadie Henry - Wellston 46
Lacy Ward - VC: 43
Kerrigan Ward – VC: 42
Digs:
Kerrigan Ward – VC: 360
Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 312
Cameron Zinn – VC: 192
Sydney Hughes – Jackson: 190
Halle Hughes - Jackson: 163
Assists:
Cameron Zinn – VC: 643
Halle Hughes – Jackson: 272
Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 183
Payton Taylor - Jackson: 144
Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 113
Blocks:
Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 48
Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 34
Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 32
Jorja Bapst - Jackson: 30
Zoey Kiefer – VC: 26
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.