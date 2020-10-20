Kaycee Perkins

Jackson’s Kaycee Perkins leads the area with 48 blocks as the Ironladies currently sit at 9-7 on the season and are riding a six-game winning streak.

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Season volleyball stats through Oct. 20

Kills:

Sydney Smith – VC: 300

Lacy Ward – VC: 262

Kloe Zink - Jackson: 197

Sadie Henry - Wellston: 178

Zoey Kiefer – VC: 135

Aces:

Cameron Zinn – VC: 77

Sydney Smith - VC: 53

Sadie Henry - Wellston 46

Lacy Ward - VC: 43

Kerrigan Ward – VC: 42

Digs:

Kerrigan Ward – VC: 360

Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 312

Cameron Zinn – VC: 192

Sydney Hughes – Jackson: 190

Halle Hughes - Jackson: 163

Assists:

Cameron Zinn – VC: 643

Halle Hughes – Jackson: 272

Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 183

Payton Taylor - Jackson: 144

Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 113

Blocks:

Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 48

Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 34

Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 32

Jorja Bapst - Jackson: 30

Zoey Kiefer – VC: 26

