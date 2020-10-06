Kaycee Perkins

Jackson's Kaycee Perkins leads the area with 35 blocks as the Ironladies currently sit at 7-7 on the season and are riding a four-game winning streak. 

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

Season volleyball stats through Oct. 5

Kills:

Sydney Smith – VC: 199

Lacy Ward – VC: 188

Kloe Zink - Jackson: 160

Kaycee Perkins - Jackson: 114

Sadie Henry – VC: 102

Aces:

Cameron Zinn – VC: 52

Sydney Smith - VC: 43

Lacy Ward - VC: 34

Taylor Houdasheldt – VC: 28

Kerrigan Ward - VC: 27

Digs:

Kerrigan Ward – VC: 280

Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 261

Sydney Hughes – Jackson: 159

Halle Hughes - Jackson: 139

Cameron Zinn – VC: 130

Assists:

Cameron Zinn – VC: 449

Halle Hughes – Jackson: 219

Payton Taylor - Jackson: 113

Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 105

Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 77

Blocks:

Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 35

Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 32

Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 22

Jorja Bapst - Jackson: 24

Cameron Zinn – VC: 20

