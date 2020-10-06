Season volleyball stats through Oct. 5
Kills:
Sydney Smith – VC: 199
Lacy Ward – VC: 188
Kloe Zink - Jackson: 160
Kaycee Perkins - Jackson: 114
Sadie Henry – VC: 102
Aces:
Cameron Zinn – VC: 52
Sydney Smith - VC: 43
Lacy Ward - VC: 34
Taylor Houdasheldt – VC: 28
Kerrigan Ward - VC: 27
Digs:
Kerrigan Ward – VC: 280
Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 261
Sydney Hughes – Jackson: 159
Halle Hughes - Jackson: 139
Cameron Zinn – VC: 130
Assists:
Cameron Zinn – VC: 449
Halle Hughes – Jackson: 219
Payton Taylor - Jackson: 113
Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 105
Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 77
Blocks:
Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 35
Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 32
Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 22
Jorja Bapst - Jackson: 24
Cameron Zinn – VC: 20
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.