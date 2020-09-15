Season volleyball stats through Sept. 15.
Kills:
- Lacy Ward – VC: 100
- Sadie Henry – Wellston: 89
- Sydney Smith – VC: 84
- Kloe Zink – Jackson: 58
- Zoey Kiefer – VC: 45
Aces:
Cameron Zinn – VC: 26
- Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 18
- Sadie Henry – Wellston: 15
- Sydney Smith – VC: 14
- Kerrigan Ward – VC: 14
- Taylor Houdasheldt – VC: 13
- Brinley Patton – Wellston: 11
Digs:
- Kerrigan Ward – VC: 174
- Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 98
- Cameron Zinn – VC: 80
- Lacy
- Ward – Wellston: 59
- Mika McFadden – VC: 56
Assists:
Cameron Zinn – VC:
- 213
- Halle Hughes – Jackson: 68
- Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 65
- Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 64
- Brinley Patton – Wellston: 50
Blocks:
- Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 21
- Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 20
- Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 12
- Kyla Simmonds – Oak Hill: 11
- Cameron Zinn – VC: 9
