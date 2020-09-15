Baylee Howell

Oak Hill’s Baylee Howell reaches for the ball during the Oaks’ loss to Wellston earlier this season.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

Season volleyball stats through Sept. 15.

Kills:

  • Lacy Ward – VC: 100
  • Sadie Henry – Wellston: 89
  • Sydney Smith – VC: 84
  • Kloe Zink – Jackson: 58
  • Zoey Kiefer – VC: 45

Aces:

Cameron Zinn – VC: 26

  • Nevaeh Ousley – Wellston: 18
  • Sadie Henry – Wellston: 15
  • Sydney Smith – VC: 14
  • Kerrigan Ward – VC: 14
  • Taylor Houdasheldt – VC: 13
  • Brinley Patton – Wellston: 11

Digs:

  • Kerrigan Ward – VC: 174
  • Kaydee Brown – Jackson: 98
  • Cameron Zinn – VC: 80
  • Lacy
  • Ward – Wellston: 59
  • Mika McFadden – VC: 56

Assists:

Cameron Zinn – VC:

  • 213
  • Halle Hughes – Jackson: 68
  • Baylee Howell – Oak Hill: 65
  • Kamryn Karr – Wellston: 64
  • Brinley Patton – Wellston: 50

Blocks:

  • Chloe Chambers – Oak Hill: 21
  • Kloey Pennington – Wellston: 20
  • Kaycee Perkins – Jackson: 12
  • Kyla Simmonds – Oak Hill: 11
  • Cameron Zinn – VC: 9
