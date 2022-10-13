Volleyball Team Wraps Up Season With Win Over Jackson Staff Reports Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN – The Logan High School varsity volleyball team beat Jackson in three sets, 25-21, 26-24 and 25-20, on Senior Night, Wednesday, Oct. 12.The team was led by Emily Hood with four aces. Maggie Weaver, Aislynn Slack, Marissa Wilkin, Hannah Davis, Ryann Landis, and Chloe McCarty each added one.Emily Hood, Hannah Nunley, Natalie Pierce, and Chloe McCarty all had eight digs apiece.Natalie Pierce had 14 kills; Ryann Landis had six; and Emily Hood, Hannah Davis and Maggie Weaver each added five.Emily Hood had 17 assists and Maggie Weaver had 15.Marissa had one solo block and one assisted by Hannah Davis.The team ended the regular season with a record of 12-10. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Emily Hood Volleyball Team Sport Volleyball Hannah Davis Maggie Weaver Ryann Landis Chloe Mccarty Jackson Recommended for you Trending Recipe Videos Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
