SOUTH WEBSTER — Five-set games and Vinton County haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye this season.
The battled-tested Vikings pushed South Webster to its first five-set game of the season, but couldn’t close the deal as the Vikings lost 17-25, 25-20, 26-28, 19-25, 8-15 on Monday.
“We had South Webster right where we wanted them in going into that fifth set,” Vinton County coach Ashley Ervin said. “We debated which rotation to start with in the fifth set and decided to stick with what we had done all night, but got stuck right in the middle and couldn’t find a way out.”
This was the third time the Vikings had gone to five sets, and the second time doing so in last five days. Meanwhile, South Webster had only dropped two sets all season, one to Alexander and the other to Wheelersburg.
It was even matchup of power and height at the net between both teams, but South Webster’s attack was a little more overwhelming.
Vinton County has no answer currently for Faith Maloney, but South Webster had no answer for Sydney Smith either as the two juniors went kill for kill. But the Jeeps’ depth at the net between Gwen Messer, Bri and Bella Claxon had them ahead 17-10.
Vinton County able to cut it down to 21-16 with Maloney in the back row, but the deficit was too much to overcome down the stretch as the Jeeps took a 1-0 lead.
Three times in the second set Vinton County managed to tie the game, but it made a serving error on the next play to keep the Jeeps ahead.
“We had 10 aces, but also made 12 serving errors. You can’t have that against a quality team like South Webster,” Ervin said.
However, the Vikings continued to fight and finally get over the hump as Zoey Kiefer registered a kill for a 17-16 lead.
The change in confidence after trailing all evening breathed new life into the Vikings as a kill from Lacy Ward followed by a Smith ace gave them the second set victory.
There was no breathing room in the third set as the teams exchanged 12 ties and five lead changes, but Vinton County had a 20-16 advantage following a 4-0 run.
But South Webster took the next four points behind a pair of kills from Bri Claxon and an ace from Graci Claxon to tie the game 20-20.
The game remained tied until the Vikings committed a hitting error followed by a kill from Bella Claxon to give South Webster the tough third set win.
“South Webster is a great team and I’m taking nothing away from how they played, but we beat ourselves and we had 93 unforced errors,” Ervin said. “There were way too many mistakes and too many times we let them take control of the game, and it got us at the biggest moments.”
Playing with some urgency, Vinton County powered out to a 7-2 lead after a pair of aces from Lacy Ward. Although the Jeeps managed to tie the game later 10-10, a serving error keep the Vikings in the lead.
After a Bella Claxon kill closed the gap down to 17-16, Smith took matters into her own hands and responded with three straight kills, pushing the lead to 20-16.
The four-point gap proved to be too much as Jeeps made a final attempt to close out, but failed to do so and pushed the game to a fifth set.
“We most definitely pushed back and took control from the opening set to the final point,” Ervin said. “We brought the fight to them and there weren’t as many roll shots. We hit our spots and stayed aggressive.”
Vinton County jumped out to a 4-2 lead, but Jeeps countered back with a 5-1 run capped by a Gwen Messer ace for a 7-5 lead.
The Vikings later cut the lead down to 9-8 following a Ward kill, but they got stuck in the rotation without their main hitters on the floor. The Jeeps noticed and finished the game on a 6-0 run to put the game on ice.
“It’s definitely draining playing these five-set games, but we adjusted the best we could,” Ervin said. “It just came down to the fact we couldn’t get Zoey or Sydney back in on the final rotation. We keep pushing and coming down here to play five sets after being down 2-1 is nothing to hang our heads about. South Webster finished and we didn’t.”
Stat book
Smith finished with 24 kills, eight digs and four aces to lead the Vikings.
Zinn followed with 35 assists and six digs, Lacy Ward had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces while Kerrigan Ward added 23 digs and three aces.
Up next
Vinton County returns to action on Thursday at Athens and Tuesday at home against River Valley for TVC action.
