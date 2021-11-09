McARTHUR — Nothing but a trail of destruction was left behind once the TVC race had concluded.
For the third straight season, Vinton County continued its reign atop the conference mountain and did so with a Gold Ball season going a perfect 12-0.
So naturally when the TVC released their all-conference teams, the Vikings swept the board with all the awards.
Cameron Zinn was named Offensive Player of the Year, while Kerrigan Ward was tabbed as Defensive Player of the Year.
Vinton County's Ashley Ervin was named TVC Coach of the Year.
Zinn concluded her final season with 516 assists, 259 digs, 234 kills and 104 aces, while Ward had 301 digs, 53 assists and 30 aces.
Also on the TVC list for Vinton County was Sydney Smith, Zoey Kiefer and Taylor Houdasheldt.
Smith finished the year with 336 kills, 183 digs and 41 kills, Kiefer had 129 kills and 40 blocks while Houdasheldt notched 181 digs and 41 aces.
Representing Wellston on the list was Sadie Henry and Kamryn Karr.
Henry finished with over 250 digs, 180 kills and 50 aces on the season, while Karr added over 300 assists, 260 digs, 130 kills and 60 aces.
They're joined on the list by Nelsonville-York's Mackenzie Hurd, Ryleigh Giffin, Chloe Lehman and Ciara Mckinney, Athens' Layken Mullins, Bailee Toadvine and Harper Bennett, Alexander's Lexi Grissett and Macey Jordan, Meigs' Mallory Hawley and River Valley's Madison Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.