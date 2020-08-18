McARTHUR — It’s no secret anymore, Vinton County is really good and its not going anywhere anytime soon.
Last season was history making for the program. Its 22 wins set a new school record. It finished undefeated in the TVC, winning the conference for the first time since 1984 and won a Division II sectional title for the first time since 1999.
And now for 2020, it isn’t settling for anything less.
“It’s been a different dynamic this summer considering that with COVID-19 we weren’t able to be in the gym as much,” Vinton County coach Ashley Ervin said. “Our focus has been a little off starting out since we were only able to go a couple times a week. But now that we’re able to practice every day, have some scrimmages and knock some of the rust off, we’re getting a routine back. We’re striving for excellence.”
The Vikings this year move on without three seniors, which may not seem as big of a loss, but considering they were the leaders of a rejuvenated program, it’s more significant that usual.
“Replacing Maylea (Huff), Josie (Hembree) and Sydnee (Knox) is not an easy thing to do on or off the court,” Ervin said. “Those three had been through and seen everything. Now we’re replacing their roles on the court with two freshman and a sophomore, so we’re still in the process of figuring out roles and rotations.”
But on the flip side, they do bring back six juniors in Cameron Zinn, Sydney Smith, Zoey Kiefer, Lacy Ward, Kerrigan Ward and Mika McFadden who have tasted success and want to keep eating.
Zinn, who notched her 1,000th career assist last season, finished with 736 assists, 255 digs, 80 kills, 65 aces and 11 blocks.
Smith’s season was capped off with a team-high 332 kills, 118 digs and 62 aces while Lacy Ward added 203 kills, 150 digs and a team-high 72 aces.
“We’ve been working Lacy and Sydney really hard on the outside about hitting different shots and not just hitting the same spot everytime,” Ervin said. “The ability to see the floor and hit those different spots are what can take us to the next level this year.”
Keifer, who now slides in as the team’s top middle hitter, posted numbers of 145 kills alongside a team-high 30 blocks.
On the defensive side, Kerrigan Ward from her libero spot led the team in digs with 408 and added 50 aces while McFadden had 155 digs and 11 aces.
“Zoey has been hitting the ball really well and continues improving. We’ve adjusted her swing a little and she’s been putting the ball down. Mika got some playing time as well, she’s really improved and passing the ball very well,” Ervin said. “Those six are our core players, and they have the experience. As long as they are playing their best and we fill out those spots around them, we fill really good about our season.”
Vinton County doesn’t have the ability to sneak up on anyone anymore. It knows it’s going to get every team’s best shot, and it welcomes the test.
It’s non-conference schedule includes Huntington, South Webster and Southeastern who were all in a district final last season. Add in Waverly, who gave the Vikings their first loss last season alongside Alexander, who pushed them to five games both teams, it’s a tough road ahead.
The Vikings are currently riding a 16-game TVC winning streak, and are looking to defend their conference crown and get back to districts. Last year was great, but they want more.
“Every kid has the ability to take over because they’re great athletes, but it’s a team game,” Ervin said. “The most important thing is that we get better every day and compete our hardest every single game. Winning the TVC and sectional is what we want. We’re going to do everything to give ourselves the best chance to go as far as we possible can.”
