MCARTHUR – You always want the bats to decide how a game ends. Sometimes though, the luck falls out of your favor and you’re told how and when to leave the field involuntarily.
In the bottom of the eighth in the middle of a 2-2 tie between two Tri-Valley Conference — Ohio foes, a balk is ultimately what decided the game as Vinton County jogged away with a 3-2 victory over Alexander on Monday.
Jackson Jordan took the mound for the Spartans and absolutely dazzled despite the loss in the end. Jordan went seven innings of two hit ball, striking out seven while only allowing two runs. He should’ve pitched a complete game had the contest not needed to go into extras.
Once they got into the free baseball territory though, things started to unravel. Jordan Schulz, usually the team’s top pitcher, struggled in his limited action. The righty would allow a walk and a single setting up a man on third base with one out. Schulz would then balk, allowing Dawson Brown to come in with the walk-off for the Vikings.
Overall, it was a pitching duel on both sides with neither team scoring until at least the fifth inning. The Vikings’ Brown also threw seven innings, striking out 13 while only allowing the pair of runs.
Alexander could only gather four hits on the night. Trent Schaad, Stanley Viny, Jared Truax and Sam Ohms all each had one hit.
Vinton County took an opening lead in the fifth when Hunter Milliken grounded out into a fielder’s choice, allowing Gavin Clark to come in to score. The Spartans would immediately respond though as two singles opened up the top of the sixth, allowing Ohms to score on a passed ball from third base.
Vinton County would regain the lead shortly after when Austin Faught singled up the middle, making it a 2-1 game.
Two consecutive walks to open up the seventh innings would allow Truax to smack home Viny with a single through the left side of the infield, keeping the game alive.
Alexander would go scoreless in the eighth before ultimately falling a few minutes later.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
