Waverly Defeats Jackson 45-42

JACKSON – The Waverly Lady Tigers kept the non-league portion of their schedule unblemished by wrapping up the regular season Wednesday (Feb. 8) with a 45-42 triumph at Jackson.
That result means Waverly finishes a perfect 6-0 outside of conference play with five wins over Division II opponents, including Gallia Academy, McClain, Fairfield Union, Washington Court House and Jackson, as well as one win over Division III South Point. Overall, Waverly improves to 16-6.
To stay perfect, the Lady Tigers had to produce a fourth-quarter comeback over the hosting Jackson Ironladies in the mid-week contest.
Waverly gained the early lead, going up 12-6 in the opening quarter of play. Senior Bailey Vulgamore led the way with five points, Aerian Tackett followed with three, Caris Risner had a bucket, and Paige O’Bryant connected on a pair of free throws.
Jackson cut into Waverly’s lead in the second quarter. The Ironladies scored 12 and held the Lady Tigers to nine points. Waverly senior Kelli Stewart broke into the scoring column with a pair of buckets, Vulgamore connected on her second three-pointer of the game, and Risner had another basket. At the half, Waverly was up 21-18.
It continued to be a defensive battle when the two teams came out of the locker room and began the third quarter. Waverly’s only points came from Vulgamore, who had an old-fashioned three-point play and another bucket. Jackson countered with 12 points to move ahead 30-26.
The Lady Tigers battled back in front in the fourth quarter, producing a game high 19 points, while holding Jackson to 12. Vulgamore led the charge for Waverly, scoring nine points and going a perfect 5-for-5 on the foul line. Stewart added four points, while Risner, O’Bryant and Sadie Royster all had a bucket. That effort allowed the Lady Tigers to pull out the 45-42 conquest.
Vulgamore was the only Waverly player to finish in double figures. She scored 22 points while grabbing six rebounds and handing out three assists. Stewart added eight points while securing 12 rebounds, making off with four steals and adding two blocks. O’Bryant recorded eight blocks to go along with four points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Risner generated six points and five rebounds. Tackett had three points, two rebounds and two steals. Royster provided two points and two rebounds. Morgan Crabtree added a rebound and a steal.
For Jackson, Mattie Walburn scored 14 points, followed by Sydney Carpenter and Kenzie Davis with nine points each.
The Waverly Lady Tigers begin Division II postseason play on Thursday evening, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. when they travel to Circleville for a sectional final matchup. The district semifinal is set for Monday, Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m at Logan High School.
