WAVERLY – The Waverly Tigers couldn't grab a win on Senior Night as Oak Hill used good defense and a 10-for-10 performance from the stripe in the fourth quarter to take a 50-35 victory.
The loss knocked the Tigers to 2-18 on the year and 2-13 in the SOC II. The Tigers will wrap up regular season play Friday night in Lucasville as they take on the Valley Indians.
The game started off like many had for the Tigers this season: with them falling behind early. With 3:44 left in the opening quarter, the Oaks had constructed a seven-point lead. By the one and a half minute mark, the lead had grown to 10, 15-5. Waverly was able trim the lead to nine, 18-9, by the end of the quarter.
In the second quarter, both teams started off ice cold. It took over three minutes for the points to be scored when Gavin Howell had a shot rattle home and stretched the lead back to double digits. Senior Logan Swords had the answer for Waverly, going on a personal 5-0 run that cut the lead to four, 20-16.
The Waverly defense did its job as well in the second quarter, as the Oaks only made one field goal in the period. Oak Hill led by four through one half of play, 22-18.
The third period started off bad for Waverly when the Oaks' Kade Kinzel completed an old-fashioned three-point play, giving Oak Hill a seven-point edge. Waverly fought back, led by Caden Nibert and Ryan Haynes, to snatch the lead back 26-25 during an 8-0 Tiger run. The lead was short lived as Oak Hill had the answer in the form of a Reagan Micheal triple. The Tigers fought back again and took a one-point lead into the third quarter. The inside duo of Haynes and Jake Schradaer combined for 10 points in the third quarter. Nibert added a bucket and a triple in the period.
In the fourth quarter, the Oaks turned up the defensive pressure and it gave the Tigers problems.
"They went zone, and we struggled against that," Tigers' Coach Evan Callihan said."That was the difference. They slowed us down. We couldn't get in the paint."
An early layup by Aidan Hall gave the Oaks the lead back 34-33. After a Waverly turnover on a held ball, Hall knocked down a jumper from the top of the key, putting the Oaks up three, 36-33. Nibert's runner in the lane cut the lead tone, but that would be as close as Waverly would get.
Two buckets by Hall and Howell made the lead five, and the Oaks made 10-of-10 free throws down the stretch to seal the victory.
Nibert led all Tigers in scoring with 13 points. Ryan Haynes was knocking on the door of double digits with nine. Senior Logan Swords had seven points in his farewell game at the Downtown Gymnasium.
Fellow senior Hudson Kelly, out for the season with an injury, was given the honorary start and allowed to catch an uncontested tip before being taken out of the lineup.
Bret Bevens is editor of the News Watchman.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.