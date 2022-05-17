WELLSTON — Wellston secured its spot in the OHSAA Division III sectional finals after shutting out Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 7-0 at Veterans Field on Monday evening.
It didn’t take much for the Golden Rockets (16-3) to overtake the Hornets. They’d been seeded as the No. 5 team in the Division III bracket ahead of the sectional semifinals on Monday, and they’d only lost three games all season. The Hornets were the No. 28-seeded team in the 29-team bracket and only mustered four wins all season.
The Hornets were a speed bump on the road to the sectional finals, but the Golden Rockets rode over them with ease.
Pitcher Zach Wilbur ensured Coal Grove never even recorded so much as a hit while he was on the mound. The senior notched the second no-hitter of his career Monday after striking out 11 batters and only giving up one walk. Wilbur was almost untouchable for seven innings.
Wilbur’s outing Monday even tied a school record. The senior tied Rick Maerker for the most career no-hitters in Wellston school history. Maerker had held the record since 1980, and now Wilbur owns a share of the glory.
With Wilbur’s dominance on the mound, the Golden Rockets made quick work of the Hornets. The offense was given room to work, and it took ample advantage of the opportunity.
Will Briggs and Logan Martin led the Golden Rockets with four RBIs and two RBIs respectively. Martin scored the first run of the game after tripling to bring home Josh Jackson in the third inning, and he tacked on another run after reaching home on a fielder’s choice. Martin continued his hot night after hitting a single to bring Jackson home again in the sixth inning. He’d later score the final run of the game after scoring on another fielder’s choice.
Briggs extended Wellston’s lead to five runs after belting a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The sophomore has become a consistent presence in Wellston’s lineup this season, and his performance Monday codified that fact.
The Golden Rockets were able to glide to an easy sectional semifinal win over the Hornets.
With the win on Monday, they’ll retain the home field advantage and face another lower-seeded team. Piketon, who defeated North Adams on Monday, is the No. 12 seed in the Division III bracket.
But Wellston has faced Piketon on its home turf before, and it was routed. Piketon won the last meeting between the two teams back in late March 5-0 and sent Wellston back to the drawing board.
But Wellston has grown over the past month. It steeled itself through a so-so start to its season, and it only bolstered its confidence after tearing through the middle of the season with an 11-game win streak. The Golden Rockets are riding a wave of confidence into the postseason, and Coal Grove was the first team caught in the wake.
Now, Wellston faces an opportunity to pay Piketon back for its loss in March. It’s a long road through the postseason, but Wellston hasn’t shown any early signs of slowing down.
The Golden Rockets take-on the RedStreaks on Thursday at 5 p.m. for a chance to move-on to the District semifinal at Paint Stadium.
