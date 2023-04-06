WELLSTON- The Golden Rockets beat Vinton County 6-3 Wednesday night to win their third game in a row.
Vinton County put the first score up on the board in the first inning, but Wellston responded by putting four runs on the board in the second inning. With two outs in the bottom of the second, Mason Stevens scored on an error, which tied the game at one apiece.
With another batter up for the Golden Rockets, AJ Ervin crossed home plate after another error by Vinton County. Rylan Long scored the last run for Wellston in the second inning on a wild pitch. Wellston led Vinton County 4-1 at the end of the second.
Vinton County started to catch up to Wellston by scoring one run in both the fourth and fifth inning, while keeping the Golden Rockets from scoring. Going into the sixth inning, Wellston held the slight 4-3 lead.
The Golden Rockets sealed the game when they scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Wellston won the league game 6-3.
Wellston is back on the field Tuesday when they travel to play Oak Hill at 5 p.m.
Stats:
Josh Jackson: 2 runs, 2 hits
Mason Stevens: 2 runs
Rylan Long: 1 run, 2 hits
AJ Ervin: 1 run, 1 hit
Will Briggs (pitching): .633 strike percentage, 1 hit allowed, 0 runs and earned runs allowed, 3 strikeouts, 0 home runs allowed.
Logan Martin (pitching): .608 strike percentage, 5 strikeouts, 0 home runs allowed.
