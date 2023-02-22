In high school, the postseason often represents athletes and schools jumping outside of their usual surroundings to go up against some of the best in the state.
Wellston falls in Sectional Semi-Finals
- By Eric Decker APG Media
More often than not, they’ll be tasked with going up against schools and towns they’ve rarely ever heard of, attempting to prove their worth.
Sometimes though, they’ll see a familiar foe on the way as they both attempt to keep their season alive.
That happened on Tuesday night as Nelsonville-York's boys faced off against Tri-Valley Conference opponent Wellston in the Sectional Semi-Finals. The Buckeyes dominated at home en route to a 62-28 victory over the Golden Rockets.
Leighton Loge paced Nelsonville-York with 15 points on 7-9 shooting after making his first six attempts of the night. Trent Morrissey was just behind him with 13 points while hitting a pair of three-pointers in the process. The only other Buckeye to reach double-digits was James Koska, who finished with 12.
On the Wellston side, only four players in total were able to score. Gunner Harmon led with 14 points while Will Briggs was the next highest scorer with seven.
The rout started early in this one. The Buckeyes had their most efficient quarter of the night in the first, scoring 24 points in the opening frame.
For a team that relies so heavily on the defensive side of the ball, Nelsonville-York showed their pressure early. Only allowing six points in the first quarter, the Buckeyes were able to take an 18 point lead going into the second quarter.
In a complete switch, Wellston came out firing in the second frame. The Golden Rockets hit three three-pointers in the quarter, out-scoring Nelsonville-York 15-14 in the second quarter. Still though, they faced a 17-point deficit going into the halftime break.
Coming out of the locker room, the Buckeyes just simply shut them down. They held Wellston scoreless in the third quarter, allowing them to balloon the lead even further. After a 17-point output in the third, Nelsonville-York found themselves with a dominant 55-21 lead heading into the fourth.
Both teams scored seven in the final quarter, allowing the Buckeyes to walk away with the 34-point win.
Nelsonville-York will now have to travel to Fairland on Saturday night to take on the No. 7 seeded Dragons in the Sectional Finals.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
