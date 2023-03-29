SOUTH WEBSTER – The Wellston baseball team fell to South Webster 6-8 on Tuesday.
In the first two innings, South Webster outscored Wellston 3-0. In the third inning Wellston’s Justin Jackson scored a run after a ground ball by Rylan Long. Two batters later and on a sacrifice fly, Long scored Wellston’s second run of the inning.
The fifth inning saw lots of action by both teams, South Webster had five runs and Wellston had 4. The Golden Rockets scored on three back-to-back batters. Long scored his second run of the night after a single base hit, this tied the game at three. After a sacrifice fly, Will Briggs ran to home plate giving Wellston their first lead of the night. After Mason Stevens hit a double, Evan Canter scores and Johnny Scott followed.
Despite the great play in the fifth inning by the Golden Rockets, South Webster outscored Wellston 5-4, which gave them an 8-6 lead, and clinched the game.
The Golden Rockets travel to Nelsonville to take on Nelsonville-York on Friday. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.
Stats from the game:
Karter Witt: 10 first pitch strikes, 5 strikeouts, and a .639 strike percentage.
Rylan Long: 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Mason Stevens: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Johnny Scott: 1 run, 1 hit, 1 RBI
Will Briggs: 1 run, 1 RBI
Evan Canter: 1 run, threw 24 pitches, and had a .583 strike percentage.
