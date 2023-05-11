WELLSTON — The Wellston baseball team scored 13 runs in the last two innings to get a 14-4 win over Symmes Valley Wednesday night.
Halfway through the fifth inning Symmes Valley had a 4-1 lead over Wellston. But the Golden Rockets exploded in the fifth inning scoring nine runs.
Wellston’s first run of the inning came after a batter was hit by a pitch. They tied up the game after Johnny Scott singled on a ground ball which let Rylan Long and Logan Martin cross home plate. Next up at bat was Logan Wyatt who bunted and reached first base on an error. Blake Dazey scored on Symmes Valley’s error as well. Evan Canter then doubled on a fly ball and Wyatt scored for Wellston, giving them a 7-4 lead with zero outs. Branen Taborn scored on another error by Symmes Valley. Josh Jackson then hit an inside the park home run for two scores. At the end of the fifth inning, the Golden Rockets led 10-4.
Wellston kept Symmes Valley scoreless in the sixth inning and scored another four runs in the sixth to clinch the win. The Golden Rockets defeated Symmes Valley in an impressive fashion, getting the 14-4 win.
Stats:
Josh Jackson: 3 runs, 3 hits, 4 RBI, 1 home run
Will Briggs: 2 hits, 2 RBI
Rylan Long: 1 run, 1 hit
Logan Martin: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Jonny Scott: 2 runs, 1 hit, 2 RBI
Evan Canter: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Logan Wyatt: 1 run
Justin Jackson: 1 run
Karter Witt: 1 RBI
Mason Stevens: 1 RBI
Blake Dazey: 1 run
Branen Taborn: 1 run
