It was sunny and beautiful at the start of Monday night’s Huntington Invitational track and field meet, but soon after the wind picked up and the rain began to pour.
Wellston’s track and field teams found themselves in the middle of the pack when the final scores were tallied.
The Lady Golden Rockets finished fourth overall out of 12 scoring teams. The Adena Lady Warriors took the win with 142 points, followed by the hosting Huntington Lady Huntsmen at 116.5 as the runner-up. Westfall secured third at 108, followed by Wellston in fourth at 74.
The best performance on the girls side of the meet came from the 4x200-meter relay team, which recorded a victory in the rain. The team, including Kimmi Aubrey, Haley Corvin, Sheyenne Landis, and Jayla Sawyer, won in 1:59.15. Each of those runners placed in the sprints as well. Sawyer was third in the 100-meter dash, Corvin and Landis were fourth and sixth respectively in the 200-meter dash, and Aubrey was third in the 400-meter dash. Aubrey also cleared 4-feet, 8-inches in the high jump to take second.
On the boys side of the meet, the Rockets finished eighth overall with 51.33 points. The hosting Huntington Huntsmen won the team title with 105.5 points, followed by Paint Valley as the runner-up with 74 points.
Hurdles and high jump produced the most points for the Golden Rockets. In hurdles, sophomore Krace Gill won the 300-meter race in 45.62 seconds. He was second in the 110-meter race in 17.49 seconds. In the high jump, junior Brenton Breech won by clearing a height of 5-feet, 4-inches. Freshman Mavrick Ervin was right behind him in a three-way tie for second place at 5-2. Breech also landed third in the long jump with a leap of 18-0 1/2.
The Wellston track and field teams will be back in action on Thursday at the Vinton County Invitational.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.