BIDWELL — Vinton County and Wellston both competed in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio meet on Wednesday at River Valley High School.
Despite neither program placing higher than fourth as a team in both the boys’ and girls’ rankings, Vinton County and Wellston each picked up a handful of impressive individual performances.
The Vikings finished in fourth place with 54 points, behind third place Alexander with 90 points. The Vinton County girls finished in sixth place with 47 points, ahead of seventh-place Meigs with 40.50 points.
The Wellston boys, on the other hand, finished in sixth place with 33 points, ahead of River Valley with 28 points. The girls concluded the meet in fifth place with 55 points.
Despite the low-ranking finish, the Golden Rockets performed well on an individual basis. Kimmi Aubrey took home first in the girls’ long jump after clearing a height of 15 feet, one inch, and Jayla Sawyer took home third place with a 14 feet, nine inch jump.
Krace Gill also secured the lone individual win for the boys during the meet. Gill and Brenton Breech placed first and second in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles respectively. Gill finished with a time of 16.45 seconds, and Breech finished close behind with a time of 16.81 seconds. Gill also placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.28 seconds.
Breech also performed well in the select field events he participated in. He earned third place in the long jump with a jump of 18 feet, 2 ½ inches, and he took fourth in the high jump after clearing a height of five feet, eight inches.
Although Vinton County did not place first in any events throughout the meet, it still pulled out a handful of strong performances throughout the day. Madison Davis placed second in the girls’ 400-meter dash with a time of 1:04.36 and third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.54. Davis also played a part in the 4x800-meter relay, in which the Vikings placed second behind River Valley.
The Vinton County boys excelled in distance events. Freshman Sam Boyd placed second in the 3200-meter run with a time of 10:24.53. Boyd came within a breath of first place, but he was beaten out by Alexander’s Tyler Wallace by a quarter of a second.
Caleb Lindner locked down fourth place for Vinton County in the 3200 after posting a time of 11:24.33. Lindner also took fifth place in the 1600-meter run after posting a time of 5:31.85. He and Boyd also took part in the boys’ 4x800-meter relay, in which Vinton County claimed second place.
The Vikings also found moderate success in field events. Parker Mock took fourth place in the girls’ pole vault after clearing a height of eight feet, three inches, and Zoey Kiefer earned fifth place in the long jump after a 13 feet, 10 ½ inches attempt. Freshman Olivia Schroeder took home fifth place in discus after a throw of 81 feet, 11 inches.
The Vinton County boys also performed well in field events. Caiden Collins and Aidyn Toomey placed fourth and sixth in pole vault after clearing respective heights of 10 feet and nine feet.
Although Vinton County and Wellston didn’t secure strong team rankings by the end of the meet, both programs rustled up a handful of successful individual performances. Both programs also showcased young talent in multiple events, which might lead to further success in seasons down the line.
