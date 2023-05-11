MCARTHUR — Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey was the girls’ high-points winner at the TVC-Ohio Division track and field championship meet Wednesday at Vinton County High School.


Recipe of the Day

Nicole Bowman-Layton is editor of the Athens Messenger. She can be reached at nlayton@athensmessenger.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments