MCARTHUR — Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey was the girls’ high-points winner at the TVC-Ohio Division track and field championship meet Wednesday at Vinton County High School.
While Athens High School boys and girls teams both won the conference, Vinton County’s girls team placed third overall with 80 points, while Wellston girls team placed fifth with 37 points.
In the 800-meter relay, Vinton County — Madison Davis, Nevaeh Newton, Hope Goodson and Ryleigh Ashmore — placed second (11:04.28), while Wellston — Haley McGuire, Rylee Leach, Sadie Leach and Stephanie McGuire — placed fifth (12:00.76).
In the 100-meter hurdles, Vinton County’s Parker Mock placed third (17.56).
In the 100-meter dash, Wellston’s Haley Corvin placed fifth (13.80).
In the 200-meter relay, Vinton County — Ryleigh Ashmore, Hope Goodson, Maggie Musser and Keaghan Wolfe — placed fourth (1:59.64).
In the 1,600-meter run, Vinton County’s Nevaeh Newton and Hollie Swaim placed third (5:55.00) and fourth (6:15.00), respectively.
In the 100-meter relay, Vinton County — Alyssa Beckner, Lakin Williams, Maci Montgomery and Leila Barnes — placed fifth (57.69).
In the 400-meter dash, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed third (1:04.01) and Vinton County’s Madison Davis and Hope Goodson placed fifth (1:04.56) and sixth (1:08.05), respectively.
In the 300-meter hurdles, Vinton County’s Parker Mock placed sixth (55.92).
In the 200-meter dash, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed second (27.60).
In the 3,200-meter run, Vinton County’s Nevaeh Newton and Hollie Swaim placed second (13:28.02) and third (13:30.06), respectively.
In the 400-meter relay, Vinton County — Madison Davis, Hope Goodson, Alyssa Beckner and Ryleigh Ashmore — placed second (4:34.24).
In the discus throw, Vinton County’s Olivia Schroeder placed first with a throw of 97 feet 9 inches.
In the high jump, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed second (4 feet 6 inches).
In the long jump, Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed first (15 feet 2 inches).
In the shot put, Vinton County’s Emma Leaming placed first (31 feet 2 inches).
In the pole vault, Vinton County’s Parker Mock places fourth (8 feet 6 inches).
On the boy’s side, Vinton County was third with 117 points, while Wellston was seventh with 17 points.
In the 800-meter relay, Vinton County — Caleb Linder, Sam Quackenbush, Hayden Reynolds and Sam Boyd — placed second (8:49.92).
In the 110-meter hurdles, Wellston’s Krace Gill placed first (16.14) and Vinton’s Cooper Hayburn placed third (17.13).
In the 200-meter relay, Vinton County — Josiah Thacker, Matt Hembree, Hayden Reynolds and Elijah Mayers — placed fourth (1:40.32).
In the 1,600-meter run, Vinton County’s Sam Boyd placed third (4:53.56) and Sam Quackenbush placed fifth (5:20.18).
In the 100-meter relay, Wellston — Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson and Krace Gill — placed fifth (47.87) and Vinton County — Elijah Mayers, Joseiah Thacker, Caleb Lindner and Cooper Hayburn — placed sixth (47.96).
In the 400-meter dash, Vinton County’s Matt Hembree placed third (53.24).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Vinton County’s Cooper Hayburn placed third (43.44) and Wellston’s Krace Gill placed fourth (43.55).
In the 800-meter run, Vinton County’s Caleb Linder and Hayden Reynolds placed fourth (2:13.05) and fifth (2:23.12), respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Vinton County’s Matt Hembree placed third (23.62).
In the 3,200-meter run, Vinton County’s Sam Boyd and Braiden Bay placed first (10:32.81) and second (11:08.06), respectively.
In the 400-meter relay, Vinton County — Caleb Lindner, Matt Hembree, Cooper Hayburn and Josiah Thacker — placed third (3:46.22).
In the discus throw, Vinton County’s Will Adkins and Mikeal Greer placed first (121 feet, 2 inches) and second (119 feet 5 inches), respectively.
In the shot put, Vinton County’s Will Adkins and Ryan Bowers placed first (43 feet) and second (39 feet 5 inches), respectively.
In the pole vault, Vinton County’s Hayden Reynolds placed third (10 feet 6 inches).
The TVC-Ohio Division teams will next complete in the Districts.
