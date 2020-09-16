JACKSON — Jackson County residents who haven’t completed the 2020 Census are encouraged to do so. As a matter of fact, not only are they “encouraged” to do so, but they are “required” by law to respond.
The Census includes every person living in the United States, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Residents are counted at the address where they usually live and sleep.
Time to complete the 2020 Census is coming to a close, as the deadline to fill out the census is Sept. 30. The U.S. Census Bureau must submit state population totals to the president by Dec. 31.
As of Sept. 10, Jackson County has a self-response rate of 63.5 percent, the U.S. Census Bureau reported. Roughly 42.9 percent of these responses were completed online.
The final self-response rate for Jackson County during the last Census, held in 2010, was 66.3 percent.
The Census Bureau is reporting that Wellston, specifically has a response rate of 64.9 percent, the highest in Jackson County. Exactly 50 percent of Wellston residents have responded online.
While the county seat, the City of Jackson, has a self-response rate of 63.6 percent. Just over 45 percent of Jackson residents have responded online.
The Village of Oak Hill has a self-response rate of 62.3 percent with 35.5 percent of residents responding online.
Bring up the rear is the Village of Coalton. It has a self-response rate of 47.4 percent with about 35.9 percent of people responding online.
Jackson County is divided into seven “Census tracts,” splitting the county into seven puzzle pieces ranging from big to small.
Census Tract 9574 consists of a large western slice of the county, and it has a self-response rate of 63.1 percent.
Census Tract 9573 consists of a northern piece of the county, and it has a self-response rate of 61 percent.
Census Tract 9576 is a center-ish piece of the county, and it has a self-response rate of 59 percent.
Census Tract 9575 is another center-ish piece of the county, and it has a self-response rate of 66.5 percent.
Census Tract 9578 starts in the center and runs south, and its has a self-response rate of 64.4 percent.
Census Tract 9577 starts in the center and runs out north/east/south, and it has a self-response rate of 62.3 percent.
The final piece, depending on how you look at the county, is Census Tract 9572. It has a self-response rate of 64.6 percent.
The Census results, according to the Census Bureau, shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for the next 10 years.
