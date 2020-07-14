2019 Foothills Art Festival

Pictured is a photo from the 2019 Foothills Art Festival.

 File photo by Jeremiah Shaver

JACKSON — The 2020 Foothills Art Festival has been canceled this year. The festival is normally held in mid-October.

The Foothills Art Festival is organized by Southern Hills Arts Council. The council along with the Foothills Art Festival Committee announced via a letter to the artists on Monday, July 13.

The letter said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we let you know that the decision has been made to cancel the 2020 Foothills Art Festival. Due to the amount of pre-planning involved from the council and uncertainty in powers beyond our control, we have not lightly come to this decision.”

The committee and council told the artists that they hope the past months have allowed everyone extra time and inspiration to create pieces and look forward to seeing everyone at the 2021 Foothills Art Festival.

“We will be using this time to improve our processes and brainstorm on ways to enhance the complete Foothills Art Festival experience,” the committee and council said.

