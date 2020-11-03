The following general election results have been provided by the Jackson County Board of Elections, and the Vinton County Board of Elections.
Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Jackson and Vinton Counties respectively and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.
Results will be certified as “official” by each Board of Elections by Nov. 24, 2020.
Jackson County:
14,293 of 21,013 registered voters cast a ballot in Jackson County this year.
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-2-21)
Donnie Willis — 10,276
Jackson County Commissioner (Term 1-3-21)
Paul D. Haller — 10,004
Jackson County Recorder
Krista L. Brown — 10,805
Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney
Justin Lovett — 10,307
Jackson County Coroner
Dr. Alice Frazier — 10,828
Jackson County Engineer
Melissa Miller — 10,492
Jackson County Treasurer
B. Lee Hubbard — 10,919
Jackson County Sheriff
Tedd Frazier — 11,514
Jackson County Clerk of Court of Common Pleas
Seth Michael — 11,316
Jackson County Common Pleas Juvenile and Probate Judge
Randy H. Dupree — 6,183
Justin W. Skaggs — 7,165 — WINNER
93rd District State Representative, Republican
Jason Stephens — 10,809
Tad Saunders — 261
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-8-2021)
Stacy Brooks — 4,417
Kristy Wilkin — 6,041
4th Court of Appeals Judge (2-9-2021)
Peter Abele — 8,981
For member of the State Board of Education (10th District)
Mary E. Binegar — 4,986
Brendan P. Shea — 4,571
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-2-21)
Judi French — 5,198
Jennifer Brunner — 5,394
Justice of the Supreme Court (Term 1-1-21)
Sharon Kennedy — 6,781
John O’Donnell — 4,190
US Congress (6th District)
Republican: Bill Jonson — 10,392
Democrat: Shawna Roberts — 2,994
For President and Vice President
Republican: Donald J. Trump, Michael R. Pence — 10,804
Democrat: Joseph R. Biden, Jr., Kamala D. Harris — 3,193
Libertarian: Jo Jorgensen, Spike Cohen — 134
Howie Hawkins, Angela Walker — 29
Levies in Jackson County:
Jackson County EMS — For: 8,545; Against: 5,009 — PASSING
Madison/Jefferson Joint Fire District Fire Protection — For: 1,664; Against: 527 — PASSING
Milton Township Cemeteries — For: 319; Against: 158 — PASSING
Liberty Township Fire Protection — For: 573; Against: 280 — PASSING
Hamilton Township Fire Protection — For: 173; Against: 99 — PASSING
Franklin Township Fire Protection — For: 711; Against: 361 — PASSING
Coalton Parks and Recreation — For: 75; Against: 82 — FAILING
Coalton Cemeteries — For: 88; Against: 71 — PASSING
Bloomfield Township Fire Protection — For: 330; Against: 157 — PASSING
City of Jackson Municipal 1.5 Percent Income Tax — For: 1,422; Against: 1,176 — PASSING
City of Jackson Cemetery — For: 1,618; Against: 951 — PASSING
Vinton County:
The following General Election results have been provided by the Vinton County Board of Elections. Results listed are exclusively the votes counted within Vinton County and do not necessarily indicate which candidates were victorious among regional, statewide and national races.
Contested local races and levies are listed first; then the remaining contested races; then the non-contested local races last.
Election results with 20 of 20 precincts reporting:
President and Vice President:
REP Donald J Trump and Michael Pence — 4,525
DEM Joseph R Biden and Kamala Harris — 1,306
Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker — 15
LIB Jo Jorgensen and Spike Cohen — 45
Representative to Congress (15th District)
DEM Joel Newby — 1,210
REP Steve Stivers — 4,348
State Senator (30th District)
DEM Michael Fletcher — 606
REP Frank Hoagland — 1,439
State Representative (93rd District)
REP Jason Stephens — 2,766
State Representative (94th District)
REP Jay Edwards — 1,512
DEM Katie O’Neill — 571
County Commissioner (FTC 1-2-2021)
REP Mark D. Fout — 3,789
DEM Bret A. Sowers — 1,944
County Commissioner (FTC 1-3-2021)
REP William W. Wellman — 4,214
Prosecuting Attorney
DEM Trecia Kimes-Brown — 1,744
REP Jim Payne — 3,990
Clerk of the Court of Common Pleas
DEM Jody Coleman — 1,931
REP Jeremiah Griffith — 3,784
Sheriff
REP Ryan C. Cain — 4,773
County Recorder
DEM Margaret Knox — 2,398
REP Erin D. Yates — 3,332
County Treasurer
DEM Vicki Maxwell — 3,948
Coroner
Write-In Totals — 558
Write-In: Uncertified — 105
Write-In: Christina KremerGoodson — 453
County Engineer
REP Roy A. DePue — 4,600
Member of the State Board of Education (10th District)
Mary E. Binegar — 1,198
Brendan P. Shea — 1,419
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-1-2021)
Sharon L. Kennedy — 2,854
John P. O’Donnell — 1,907
Justice of the Supreme Court (FTC 1-2-2021)
Jennifer Brunner — 2,039
Judi French — 2,564
Judge of the Court of Appeals (FTC 2-9-2021) (4th District)
Peter B. Abele — 4,063
Judge of the Court of Appeals (UTE 2-8-2023) (4th District)
Stacy Brooks — 2,066
Kristy Wilkin — 2,436
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (UTE 12-31-2022)
James P. Salyer — 4,188
Judge of the Court of Common Pleas (Probate / Juvenile) (FTC 2-9-2021)
N. Robert Grillo — 4,557
Judge of the County Court (UTE 12-31-2024)
Timothy P. Gleeson — 1,304
Jeffrey R. Griffith — 2,424
Troy Howdyshell — 1,666
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 2 mills, Fire) Eagle Township
For The Tax Levy — 161
Against the Tax Levy — 89
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 0.5 mill, Cemeteries) Elk Township
For The Tax Levy — 951
Against the Tax Levy — 421
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 4 mills, Fire) Harrison Township
For The Tax Levy — 339
Against the Tax Levy — 146
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Harrison Township
For The Tax Levy — 325
Against the Tax Levy — 151
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 2 mills, Construction) Harrison Township
For The Tax Levy — 330
Against the Tax Levy — 149
Proposed Tax Levy (Additional, 1 mill, Fire) Madison Township
For The Tax Levy — 101
Against the Tax Levy — 48
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Richland Township
For The Tax Levy — 466
Against the Tax Levy — 218
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1.5 mills, Fire) Wilkesville Township
For The Tax Levy — 282
Against the Tax Levy — 88
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement and Increase, .4 mill, Public Safety) Vinton County
For The Tax Levy — 3,014
Against the Tax Levy — 2,480
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement, 2.5 mills, Police) McArthur Village
For The Tax Levy — 503
Against the Tax Levy — 229
Proposed Tax Levy (Replacement, 2.5 mills, Construction) McArthur Village
For The Tax Levy — 530
Against the Tax Levy — 199
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Cemeteries) Wilkesville Village
For The Tax Levy — 35
Against the Tax Levy — 16
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 4 mills, Construction) Zaleski Village
For The Tax Levy — 99
Against the Tax Levy — 32
Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal, 1 mill, Parks and Rec) Zaleski Village
For The Tax Levy — 82
Against the Tax Levy — 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.