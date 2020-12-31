WELLSTON — The 2021 HEAP Winter Crisis Program, according to the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (JVCA), will continue through March 31, 2021.
Eligible applicants are households that are disconnected or have a pending disconnection notice.
Those applicants need the following required documentation: Income for primary applicant and all household members 18 years of age or older; social security numbers for primary applicant and all household members; most recent electric and gas bills with disconnection notice, and proof of citizenship for all household members.
In addition, households that have 25 percent or less of bulk fuel supply remaining, need to establish new service, need to pay to transfer service, or households that were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 2020 are also eligible.
Type of benefits are electric/natural gas utility assistance: up to $175 for regulated utility customers, or up to $750 for unregulated utility customers; bulk fuel/propane/fuel oil/kerosene assistance up to $900; coal or wood assistance up to $550; or heating unit repair up to $500 for heating unit repair assistance.
JVCA stated that if anyone is struggling to maintain their heating costs, call them at 740-384-6421 to schedule an appointment. Due to safety concerns with COVID-19 they are not seeing customers in a face-to-face situation. If you do come to the agency, be sure to wear a mask.
