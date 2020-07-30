JACKSON — The 27th annual Pig Iron Day, presented by the Jackson Firefighters Association, is scheduled to take place at Jackson’s Manpower Park this Saturday, Aug. 1.
According to Jackson Fire Chief David Channell, there will be no inflatables nor live musical entertainment at the event this year, however, the annual auction of Pig Iron Plaques, car show, and food will happen.
In light of the COVID-19 health crisis, Channell explained that an action plan for the event had been signed off by the Jackson County Health Department.
He said that all workers will have their temperature taken and a questionnaire filled out. Each worker will wear a mask, gloves, and hats, and will have to sign in and out.
There will be locations throughout the park with posted CDC guidelines, hand sanitizer locations, condiments will be per-packaged, public eating tables will be disinfected after each use. The water fountain will be closed along with the park restrooms. Three porta potties will be available for use.
Channell said the association will be offering a curbside pickup option this year as well. He explained that those who want to do pickup will drive through orange cones set up in the Jackson City Schools Bus Garage area off Huron Street. Carryout orders will be taken at 740-418-8086.
The Appalachia Old Car Club will present the “Wheels of Steel Car Show” in conjunction with Pig Iron Day. Registration is open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. with no late registrations. The awards will be presented when judging is complete. Registration fee is $10 per entry, with plaques and trophies to be awarded. The car show will be following CDC guidelines as well.
The Jackson Firefighters Association will hand out “free” souvenir 2020 Pig Iron Bars while supplies last. The iron bars were made and donated by OSCO Industries of Jackson.
Channell told The Courier that the annual auction of Pig Iron Plaques will start at 1 p.m. The plaques are made and donated by OSCO Industries. Social distancing will be observed.
This year there will be six special limited edition plaques up for auction. These special 2020 Pig Iron Day Plaques will feature the furnace names, Fulton Furnace and Huron Furnace. There will be three of each plaque auctioned off, and they will be numbered. There will also be a total of 10 normal 2020 Pig Iron Day Plaques for auction as well.
In addition to the plaques, there will also be a barrel auctioned off that was made and donated by Speyside of Jackson.
There will also be food (pulled pork sandwiches, bratwurst, soup beans/cornbread, hot dogs) sold along with free Pepsi products and water. Kona Ice will be on location this year.
“We are making 140 pounds of soup beans this year,” said Channell. “We normally do 100 pounds, but we are hoping for good weather.”
Proceeds from the event go to the Jackson Firefighters Association to buy equipment for the Jackson Fire Department.
For more information regarding this event, contact Channell at the fire department at 740-286-2707.
