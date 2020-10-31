OAK HILL — Authorities continue to investigate two incidents where three people were shot. One person has died, while two others are still hospitalized. Much is still not publicly known surrounding the motive behind the shootings.
Jackson County Sheriff Tedd Frazier and Oak Hill Police Chief David P. Ward held a press conference on Friday, Oct. 30, at 4 p.m. in front of the Sheriff's Office.
Frazier explained that the shooting incidents are believed to be connected and occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 30. He reported that three adults had been shot at two different locations in the Oak Hill area.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the Village of Oak Hill Police (OHPD) were dispatched to the first location (216 ½ Ohio Avenue) in the southwest side in the Village of Oak Hill, just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 30. A male and a female were discovered with gunshot wounds on Ohio Avenue.
The male, identified as 51-year-old Paul E. Sheets, of Oak Hill, is a patient in stable condition at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. The female victim, identified as 48-year-old Tabatha Sheets, of Oak Hill, is a patient at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Her condition was last listed as critical.
While JCSO, OHPD, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI) were investigating the Ohio Avenue shooting scene, another call came in of a shooting just after 7 a.m. in Hamilton Township.
Jackson County Coroner Dr. Alice Frazier was called to 1473 Dark Hollow Road outside of Oak Hill. The body of 61-year-old David Yeley was discovered deceased. He had been shot as well. He was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30, two persons of interest have now been charged with the shooting of just Paul. Facing charges are Lonnie L. Sheets, 58, and Lisa L. Sheets, 57, both of Wheelersburg. Both individuals are currently charged with a first-degree felony charge of felonious assault. Additional charges are pending the result of a Jackson County Grand Jury for the shootings of Yeley and Tabatha.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies, in cooperation with the Oak Hill Police, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Deputies, and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation (BCI), continue to investigate this case.
Frazier, per the norm, was short and sweet with his press conference and released what he could for that point in time. He had explained that no other information would be released as this case is a continuing investigation. Frazier wouldn't speculate on a motive at this time either.
Following the press conference, Candy Green, who is reportedly the mother of Tabatha, spoke openly with the media.
"The sheriff told us that she (Tabatha) had been shot in the back of the head," Green recalled, "I haven't been able to eat, I've been worried to death about her (Tabatha). It's just not being able to see her (Tabatha) is my problem."
Green told the media that she did know the persons who have been charged. According to Green, it's Paul's brother (Lonnie) and sister-in-law (Lisa). She explained that David (deceased) was Paul's uncle.
"My daughter (Tabatha) and son-in-law (Paul) use to do a lot of drugs, but they have been cleaned for the past the month," explained Green. "His brother (Lonnie) I was told, was back on drugs again."
Green speculated that the shootings were "somehow drug-related."
