According to Michael Gravely, the public information officer for the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, less than half the eligible restaurants and bars in Vinton County have applied for relief from the Bar and Restaurant Assistance Grant.
The Bar and Restaurant Assistance Grant gives $2,500 per business location to those establishments that hold any of 29 different classifications of liquor licensure. A full list of those applicable licenses can be found here.
Businesses are required to have had an active license as of Oct. 23, 2020 even if they are not currently open. Funds for this grant will not be distributed after Dec. 31 of this year and it is recommended that eligible businesses apply by Dec. 18 to ensure funds are received.
Funds are to be used for expenses related to the pandemic. Applications can be filed here, at businesshelp.ohio.gov, with the businesses OHID account. If one doesn't already exist, it can be created at the same link.
