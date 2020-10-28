JACKSON — When longtime judge, Stephen D. Michael, decided not to seek re-election as Jackson County Probate-Juvenile Judge, two individuals, Randy H. Dupree and Justin W. Skaggs, filed for the position.
Brief questionnaires were given to each candidate. Answers have been lightly edited.
Randy H. Dupree
Question 1: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I decided to run for this office because I began noticing disturbing trends in escalating drug abuse and related behaviors in neighboring counties that led me to believe that Jackson County could be heading down the same path, and I believed that I had the experience to change that.”
Question 2: “What qualifies you as the ideal Judge candidate?”
“I have 18 years of legal experience. Half of that time I worked in private practice (criminal defense, child custody, divorce, etc.) and the other half I have been engaged in the public sector as an assistant prosecuting attorney.
“Each of these roles has increased my perspective on the role of the judiciary. In my current position as a Juvenile Court prosecutor, I deal with the issues facing the court, law enforcement, and service providers including children’s services, on a daily basis.”
Question 3: “In your opinion, what are the most crucial issues facing the office you seek? How do you plan on dealing with these issues?”
“The number one issue in the Juvenile Court system is drug abuse. Drug abuse by parents and caregivers, and juveniles as well, is leading to a host of complicated situations, including child abuse, neglect, and dependency, truancy, and other criminal acts. It is critical to identify the underlying issues in juvenile cases in order to identify the appropriate services. I intend to implement a juvenile drug court in order to aid in deterrence and rehabilitation early on.
“Truancy itself is a huge issue, as even missing what some might consider a small amount of time in school can lead to much bigger problems down the road. For this reason, I plan to maintain a personal presence in the schools in addition to other truancy programming.”
Justin W. Skaggs
Question 1: “Why are you running for this office?”
“I have prepared my entire life for this job! I want to utilize my training and education to help move Jackson County in a positive direction.
“And, in my view, the Juvenile Court provides an unmatched opportunity to do just that. Kids, quite literally, are our future and I offer the most comprehensive PLAN to help steer our kids, and consequently, the future of our communities, in a positive direction.
“Simply, this position rests at the intersection of the passions of my life service to my community, kids, and the law.”
Question 2: “What qualifies you as the ideal Judge candidate?”
BASIC REQUIREMENTS: “To start, there are some basic requirements in Ohio that must be satisfied before you can become a candidate for judicial office. You must be a certified attorney, have practiced law for six years, be a resident of the County where you seek election, and you must also be less than seventy (70) years of age at the time you would take office. Of course, I satisfy those requirements.”
BATTLE TESTED: “Beyond the basic requirements, I am the ideal and superior choice for the Probate and Juvenile benches for many reasons. I am battle-tested and have a proven record of service to Jackson County. I have represented thousands of individuals in more than 20 counties over the course of my career with many of those cases involving matters that routinely come before the Probate-Juvenile Judge. The diversity and volume of my work has uniquely situated me as the ideal candidate in this election.”
FATHER: “I have two kids, ages 23 and 10 respectively- each named Avery! The oldest is a second-year law student at Washington University and the youngest is a fifth-grader at Southview Elementary in Jackson. I am proud of my role as Dad to my kids and I have committed my adult life to my children and their advancement. If elected, I will do the same as the Juvenile Judge.”
APPALACHIAN VALUES: “I understand and respect the value system of the Appalachian area. I was raised by strong and proud parents that expected hard work, manners, and extending a hand when a neighbor is in need. I believe in personal responsibility, accountability, and ownership of our mistakes. I fully support the Second Amendment and our Constitutional right to bear arms and am forever grateful to those who serve and have served this country. I believe Faith is the bedrock of morality.”
LAW ENFORCEMENT: “I enjoy a strong and longstanding positive relationship with local law enforcement and have provided legal counsel to the local law enforcement community as contract counsel for the Teamsters. I hold two undergraduate law enforcement degrees, have previously worked in law enforcement roles, and have been a longtime supporter of the law enforcement community at large.”
PUBLIC SERVICE: “I have committed a great deal of my time and resources over the years in support of our schools, extracurricular groups for kids, and charitable organizations. I deeply believe that a willingness to serve and a demonstrated record of public service should be a prerequisite for seeking public office. If you elect me, you will be electing total commitment to the future of our kids.”
PROBLEM-SOLVING: “I am a problem solver. I am hired by folks every single day that rely on my ability to manage and solve problems. My ability to find ways to solve complex and serious problems has, in large part, led to my success in the practice of law. I will bring that same skillset to the bench.”
Question 3: “In your opinion, what are the most crucial issues facing the office you seek? How do you plan on dealing with these issues?”
1. Juvenile Drug Use is Increasing at an Alarming Rate
“The cornerstone of my campaign over the course of the last year has been my promise to establish a Juvenile Drug Court. The reason for that promise is simple. Our kids are using dope more now than ever before and their lives are worth saving. My Drug Court will offer a path to success for each individual child. That path will include properly credentialed expert evaluations, education, counseling, and IMMEDIATE INTERVENTION including detention when necessary. I understand that nobody wants to talk about locking a child up. But, detention is better than death. It is past time to get serious, folks.
“After I released my plan for a Drug Court, my opponent released a similar plan. However, my opponent, as an assistant prosecutor, had an opportunity to show you his commitment to Drug Court programming. And, he failed. My opponent has a documented history of rejecting pleas for help from addicted persons seeking Drug Court admission. Further, in many instances, my opponent simply did not show up to cast a vote on requests for admission into Drug Court. Statistical records supporting those claims are available for inspection. Juvenile addiction issues require a serious and responsible approach. I am very serious about my plans and don’t offer those plans to simply garner political favor.”
2. Abuse, Neglect, and Dependency Filings are at Record Levels Due to Addiction
“Currently, there are approximately 85 kids from Jackson County in the custody of the State of Ohio. You read that correctly. The removal of children from homes is the sad reality of the opioid epidemic. The overwhelming number of Abuse, Neglect, and Dependency filings now happening require regular hearings for proper management. My expectations for all parties will be clear. Parents must establish their desire for reunification with their children by diligently working on a case plan approved by the Court. Child Protective Services must ensure that children are in a safe placement at all times. Guardians Ad Litem must visit regularly with children and conduct full and complete investigations of any proposed location for a child to reside. A hands-on approach is the only way to manage such a significant caseload.”
3. Delayed Decisions- Justice Delayed is Justice Denied
“Judicial action should be timely. I have previously released my plan to implement a 90 Day Guarantee. I understand the importance of issuing timely decisions and any contested hearing held in my Court will result in a written decision within 90 days of that hearing.”
4. Probation Department
“A strong probation department is one of the most effective tools a Juvenile Court can implement to ensure the Court’s ability to continually guide a child in an appropriate direction. If elected, I will utilize intensive supervision in appropriate cases with home visits and strong consequences, when appropriate, for violations of the Court’s terms of probation. I will use every tool available to salvage a child’s life.”
“Thank you for taking the time to learn more about my views on the Probate-Juvenile Judgeship and the current difficulties facing the Court. Please feel free to reach out if you are still undecided in this election. Give me the chance to earn our vote! You can reach me at SkaggsForJudge@gmail.com or 740.577.4721.”
Note: Candidate Profiles were given to the candidates who are running in local contested races for the November General Election. Candidates then had until Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, to return their profile for free publication. The Vinton Jackson Courier reserved the right to edit for space and/or errors.
