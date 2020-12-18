Christmas Day is Friday, Dec. 25. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday, as well as Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).
Village of Coalton
The Coalton Village Office will be closed (Dec. 24-25) and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday (Dec. 26) instead of Friday (Dec. 25) that week.
City of Jackson
All Jackson City Offices will be closing at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve. All city offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day. All city offices will re-open on Monday, Dec. 28. Thursday’s (Dec. 24) garbage will remain the same, no change in schedule. Friday’s (Dec. 25) garbage will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28, with Monday’s normal route. All garbage is to be at the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup.
Village of Oak Hill
The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.
City of Wellston
All Wellston City Offices will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. Garbage pick-up for Thursday, Dec. 24 will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, along with Wednesday’s regular trash. Garbage pick up for Friday, Dec. 25, will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28, along with Monday’s regular trash. Garbage Policy for Christmas: Each customer will be allowed up to two 30 gallon bags of garbage at no additional charge for all customers. The city encourages all customers to utilize the Solid Waste District Site to recycle cardboard boxes.
Jackson County
All Jackson County government offices will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.