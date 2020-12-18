Christmas Day is Friday, Dec. 25. The following entities in Jackson County will be closed in observance of that holiday, as well as Christmas Eve (Dec. 24).

Village of Coalton

The Coalton Village Office will be closed (Dec. 24-25) and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. The holiday does affect the trash pick-up schedule. Trash will be picked up on Saturday (Dec. 26) instead of Friday (Dec. 25) that week.

City of Jackson

All Jackson City Offices will be closing at noon on Thursday, Dec. 24, in observance of Christmas Eve. All city offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of Christmas Day. All city offices will re-open on Monday, Dec. 28. Thursday’s (Dec. 24) garbage will remain the same, no change in schedule. Friday’s (Dec. 25) garbage will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28, with Monday’s normal route. All garbage is to be at the curbside no later than 6:30 a.m. on the day of pickup.

Village of Oak Hill

The Oak Hill Village Office will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. Garbage collection service will be postponed by one day.

City of Wellston

All Wellston City Offices will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28. Garbage pick-up for Thursday, Dec. 24 will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, along with Wednesday’s regular trash. Garbage pick up for Friday, Dec. 25, will be picked up on Monday, Dec. 28, along with Monday’s regular trash. Garbage Policy for Christmas: Each customer will be allowed up to two 30 gallon bags of garbage at no additional charge for all customers. The city encourages all customers to utilize the Solid Waste District Site to recycle cardboard boxes.

Jackson County

All Jackson County government offices will be closed (Dec. 24-25), and will reopen on Monday, Dec. 28.

