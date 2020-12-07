Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County is now listed number one out of 88 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population.
Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston explained what that meant for Jackson County.
“So, to that into layman terms, if you’re walking around our community and you meet 100 people, one or two of them is actively infected with COVID-19, and could infect you,” said Aston. “It’s really bad, the worst it has ever been right now.”
Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Dec. 6, stands at 1,392 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Aston reported on Tuesday, Dec. 8, that there had been over 500 positive case of COVID-19 in the last ten days.
It also reported 87 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 26 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 81 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point.
The health department is reporting that 35 percent of the 1,392 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-99.
Sadly, there have been 14 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
Cases are still rising in the county and across the state, much to the worry of its residents.
Mid last week only four counties were considered at a Level 4, showing purple on the Ohio Public Health Advisory map. As of today, there are eight purple counties with three on the watch list. One of those three being Fairfield county, leaving only Hocking as a barrier to Vinton.
All counties are still being reported as having a high incidence rate, with the lowest being at nearly three times the threshold for the distinction.
While cases are still climbing, Vinton County is holding at a Level 2, appearing orange, county. It is one of only eight counties left that haven’t reached Level 3, or red, on the map.
The county has added 75 cases since last publication, growing from 249 confirmed cases to 324. There are 61 active cases in the county with 25 probable. this is according to a post on the Vinton County health Department Facebook page.
Recovered cases are also rising to 282 cases, up from 219 on Nov. 30th.
Sadly, there are more hospitalizations this week as the number now stands at five. There are no new COVID deaths to be reported.
We are about a week out for the first round of vaccines reaching Ohio. With no word as to when the average citizen can receive one, caution should be practiced now more than ever.
