Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Oct. 26, stands at 484 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
As of press time, there are 70 active cases.
It also reported 19 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 15 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 11 current hospitalization. There have been a total of 39 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point.
There have been a total of six deaths related to the virus reported in Jackson County to date.
A total of 915 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 56 percent of the 484 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 2-96.
Vinton County:
Vinton County is witnessing a rise in total cases of the coronavirus, and an additional fatality related to the virus has been reported by the Vinton County Health Department.
Overall, Vinton County is classified as an “orange” county in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. According to the VCHD, as of Oct. 27, the county has 102 confirmed cases and 12 probable cases. 269 people have tested negative for the virus, with no results pending at this time. One person is currently hospitalized in connection to the virus. The county has seen 81 recoveries thus far.
Earlier this month, the Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) announced it was investigating an outbreak of the coronavirus linked to Locust Grove Church, located in the Creola area.
There have been 11 COVID-19 positive cases associated with the cluster reported. Individuals reportedly attended services Oct. 7-10, the health department stated.
The COVID-19 positive individuals reportedly reside in Vinton, Jackson and Highland counties, VCHD reported.
“We have contacted the identified close contacts and they have been given instructions to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated in a press release. “VCHD will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.”
VCHD is urging all attendees of services during this time period to conduct daily symptom assessments. If symptoms do develop, please isolate and contact your primary care provider immediately, the health department stated.
“This is the highest number of active cases that we have experienced,” the health department stated.
COVID-19 has a wide range of symptoms including fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, runny nose, nasal congestion, sore throat, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting or loss of taste or smell, the county’s health department stated. Any person who develops new symptoms should stay home, limit their contact with others, and immediately contact their healthcare provider.
People can protect themselves and help prevent further infections in communities by the following actions:
- Staying home when you are sick
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick
- Washing hands often with warm wat
er and soap for at le
- ast 20 seconds
- Use an alcohol-ba
sed hand sanitizer if soap and water is n
- ot available
- Covering your mouth with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, t
- hen wash your hands
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands
- Cleaning and disinfect “high-touch” surfaces often
- Avoiding close
- contact with others
- Wearing a facial covering that covers your mouth and nose when in public areas
