Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Oct. 6, stands at 304 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
As of press time, there are 44 active cases.
It also reported seven probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 14 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There is one current hospitalization. There have a total of 26 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
There have been a total of six deaths reported in Jackson County.
A total of 768 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 59 percent of the 304 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 60 percent female, and 40 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 5-96.
Vinton County:
Vinton County, which remains in the “yellow” (Level 1) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, has 56 total cases of the COVID-19 as of Oct. 4.
The county’s health department also reported 43 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County. Only nine cases are active at this time. 222 tests for the virus have come back negative in the county, and one tests is pending results. According to the health department, two people in Vinton County are hospitalized in relation to the virus.
In Vinton County, three fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28, and the first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25. The first two cases of the virus were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive, out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
