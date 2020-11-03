Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Nov. 3, stands at 547 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
As of press time, there are 70 active cases.
It also reported 29 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 10 current hospitalization. There have been a total of 43 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point.
There have been a total of eight deaths related to the virus reported in Jackson County to date.
A total of 1,158 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 54 percent of the 547 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 57 percent female, and 43 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 1-96.
Vinton County:
Vinton County COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise as the county stays classified as a level 2 risk by the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, which is defined as a public emergency. At this stage, there is a threat of increased exposure and spread.
The Vinton County Health Department is reporting 120 confirmed cases in the county with 12 probable cases. There are 17 cases considered active in the county.
Currently there is one hospitalization in the county with three pending tests.
284 people have tested negative for the virus and the county has seen 110 recoveries. 5 deaths have been reported in the county as a whole.
Cases are rising in Ohio as a whole with 226,138 cases. This is 20,791 more cases than last week on Oct. 28, setting another new daily record at 4,229.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.