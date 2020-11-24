Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Nov. 20, stands at 802 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
As of press time, there are 150 active cases. So, that would mean that there are 652 presumed recoveries.
It also reported 64 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 13 current hospitalization. There have been a total of 55 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point.
A total of 1,632 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 49 percent of the 802 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 56 percent female, and 44 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 0-96.
Sadly, there have been 11 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
As of deadline, Vinton County numbers have not changed too drastically.
187 cases are confirmed with a probability of 13 more. There are currently 22 active cases in the county.
There are no new deaths to report as the number remains at 5. Vinton County has seen 173 recovered cases and resulted in only 4 hospitalizations.
So far, 374 people in the county have tested negative with one pending the results.
As a whole, Vinton County is still at a Level 2 emergency according to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System but the chance is always there that we could get worse.
Residents are encouraged to wear a mask and remain cautious when out in public. Governor DeWine has requested small gatherings be minimized unless absolutely necessary. If deemed to be, he asks that all in attendance at least wear a mask.
