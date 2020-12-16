Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County is listed as number two out of 88 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population. Also, Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Dec. 13, stands at 1,714 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
Currently, there are 261 active cases in Jackson County.
It also reported 105 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 29 hospitalizations. There have been a total of 93 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point this year.
The health department is reporting that 44 percent of the 1,714 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 58 percent female, and 42 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is now 0-99.
Sadly, there have been three more deaths, bringing the total deaths to 17 in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
Big steps were made this week towards fighting COVID-19. The first vaccines were given in Ohio on Monday, a happy sight to behold as the states numbers surpass half a million cases with 579,357 cases.
The statewide 10 p.m. curfew was originally set to end Dec. 10th, but has been extended until January 2 of next year. Whether or not further extensions will take place will depend on the state of the virus at that time.
Some good signs were seen in regards to the Ohio Public Health Advisory map. The state has lowered the number of Level 4 counties to five with them all being in the northeast area of the state. Medina, Summit, Stark, Richland, and Portage are currently purple with Guernsey and Ashland being added to the watch list.
Three counties, Noble, Washington, and Harrison, have gone from Level 2 to Level 3, shifting from orange to red. This leaves Vinton County as one of the five Level 2 counties left, including Hocking, Galia, Wyandot, and Monroe. With a majority of those being in southeastern Ohio, it continues the pattern of the area being slightly behind the spread. This was seen as Vinton was the last county to get a positive case almost two months after the first case in Ohio.
As far as ICU utilization, region 7, where Vinton is included, is at 73% capacity with 31% housing active covid cases.
DeWine stated during his conference on Dec. 10th, “What each of us does in the next 21 days will set us on the path, good or bad, for the next year. We simply cannot afford, on the very eve of a safe and effective vaccination, to further overwhelm our hospitals and healthcare providers with a holiday tsunami.”
According to the Vinton County health Department Facebook page, Vinton County sadly recorded another death from COVID-19 this past week on Dec. 10th, bringing the total of deaths in the county to seven.
As of the numbers available at print deadline, there are 366 confirmed cases in the county with 29 probable. 36 cases are currently active.
352 residents have recovered from the virus and five people are currently hospitalized.
