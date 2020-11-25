As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the state of Ohio, more events are being canceled and some businesses, groups are starting to place restrictions again.
Coalton:
The 6th annual celebration of lighting a Christmas tree in memory of Lena Humphreys, who passed away May 1997, has been canceled this year. Coalton Mayor Kim Milliken explained that the tree(s) will be lit up “beautifully” the first week in December, however, the ceremony that is normally held has been canceled. Milliken invited anyone that has an ornament that they wish to put on the tree, to stop by and do so at anytime.
Jackson:
Jackson’s DAV Chapter 45 announced that its bingo will be canceled until further notice.
Jackson, Wellston:
Ohio Valley Bank’s Jackson and Wellston Offices closed its lobby starting Monday, Nov. 23 until further notice. While the lobby remains closed, customers may continue to use the drive-thru windows at all offices, which will continue to operate on their regular schedule. Customers seeking to access their safe deposit box, open an account, or speak to a loan officer may do so by appointment.
Oak Hill:
The Madison-Jefferson Joint Fire District has announced that its bingo will be canceled until further notice. Bingo is being closed due to the COVID-19 spike, safety issues for players, and workers.
The annual Madison-Jefferson Christmas Auction slated for Saturday, Dec. 5, has been canceled. Event organizers explained that due to the large crowds that come to this event each year, they would not be able to adequately social distance. This event is always used as a major fundraiser to help in the community during the holiday season.
Writer’s Note: Continue to look to The Courier for more cancellations, and closures as the year progresses toward an end.
