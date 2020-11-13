JACKSON — Have you been financially impacted by COVID-19? If so, you may be eligible for some help for Jackson County residents.
At the end of October, Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services Director Tammy Osborne-Smith visited a Jackson County Commissioners meeting.
She shared, in partnership with the Jackson County Commissioners, that the Jackson County Department of Job and Family Services, is able to offer a program to provide financial assistance to low income families for "specific" needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program is running through Nov. 20, 2020, or until funds are exhausted. It's targeted for select beneficiaries.
The intended beneficiaries include:
- Income-eligible single adults and couples without minor children in the household who have experienced a job or wage reduction or loss as the result of COVID-19 pandemic, and are facing a financial hardship.
- Senior citizens (60 years plus) who are incurring costs associated with self-quarantine or other protective measures, and are at risk of dependency.
- Income eligible families with non-minor children who have had to return to the household as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are facing a financial hardship.
- Income-eligible adults with minor children may only be eligible for the one-time payments under this program.
The above mentioned beneficiaries may be eligible to receive financial assistance to help with rent, housing, or mortgage, automobile payments, utilities, automobile insurance. You could possibly be eligible for a one-time $250 transition back-to-work payment if you lost your job, and have or are returning to work.
Those individuals have to be at or below 300 percent of the U.S. Federal Poverty Guidelines, and had to have experienced a job or wage reduction or loss as a result of COVID-19 as well.
The program was made possible by the Jackson County Commissioners CARES Art funding.
For more information, or to apply, call 740-688-4181.
