Lab-confirmed cases of the COVID-19 continue to rise, in the state of Ohio, with the total reaching more than 62,000. Locally, confirmed cases in Jackson County increase, while Vinton County reports one new confirmed case.
Jackson County:
In less than a week, the Jackson County Health Department has reported seven new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County. The cumulative total stands at 31 lab-confirmed cases.
At this point in the pandemic the virus is community spread-meaning it is throughout the entire county,” stated Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. “All general safety and infection prevention precautions should be taken anytime you are in a public space.” The health department released the new lab-confirmed cases on July 8 (25th case), July 10 (26th case), July 12 (27th case), July 13 (28th/29th cases), July 14 (30th/31st cases).
It also reported three probable (likely) cases of COVID-19, and all three probable cases have recovered. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
The health department has reported that 16 of the 31 lab-confirmed cases have “recovered” from their illness. Of the other 15 cases, six were asymptomatic, so there should only be nine active cases. No deaths have been reported in Jackson County.
The health department is also reporting eight positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are no current hospitalizations. There have a total of three individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
A total of 390 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 53 percent of the 31 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 56 percent female, and 44 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 16-89.
Vinton County:
Vinton County has 23 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
The county’s health department also reported 20 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County.
Overall, as of Tuesday afternoon, 147 individuals have tested negative for the virus in Vinton County, the county’s health department said. Two tests are pending results.
In Vinton County, two fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
“Out of respect to the family, we urge you not to speculate on the identity of this individual and allow the family to grieve.” the department stated in its social media post update. “This is a devastating situation and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted.”
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive out of county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
VCHD also noted that it will be in contact daily with these individuals for monitoring of temperatures and symptoms.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release issued earlier this year. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.
