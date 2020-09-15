Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Sept. 15, stands at 206 lab-confirmed (positive) cases.
As of press time, there are 22 active cases.
It also reported six probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness and are epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID like illness with supportive lab results, but do not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 13 positive antibody tests.
The CDC reports that an antibody blood tests check your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus.
These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are three current hospitalization. There have a total of 20 individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized, but each have since been released.
A total of 602 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 61 percent of the 206 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 60 percent female, and 40 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 5-96.
Sadly, COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two individuals in Jackson County.
Vinton County:
A third death related to the coronavirus was reported in Vinton County last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.
Vinton County, which remains in the “yellow” (Level 1) in the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, has 41 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 as of Sept. 15.
The county’s health department also reported 39 recoveries out of the confirmed cases in Vinton County. Only one cases is active at this time. 210 tests for the virus have come back negative in the county, and two tests are pending results. According to the health department, two people in Vinton County are hospitalized in relation to the virus.
In Vinton County, two other fatalities related to the virus have been reported.
The Vinton County Health Department announced the second confirmed death on May 28. The first fatality related to the virus was reported on May 25.
The health department has not released any demographic information about any COVID-19 positive case in the county “in order to protect the privacy of these individuals” who test positive for the virus.
The first two cases were confirmed on April 25. The Vinton County Health Department (VCHD) reported two confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Vinton County residents. Both individuals were contacts of a positive, out-of-county case.
“We have contacted the patients and the individuals potentially exposed and they have been given instructions to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms,” the health department stated at the time.
“Most are work-related exposures to positive cases or immediate contacts of positive cases,” VCHD Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. Susan Crapes said in a press release issued earlier this year. “There is evidence of community spread, not just in Vinton County but around the state.”
