Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced this past week, that three more Ohio Counties (Montgomery, Lake, and Lorain) joined Franklin County as high risk, level 4 (purple), on the state advisory system. Another 11 counties have moved to the watch list, or on the verge of turning purple.
Here are the weekly updates of COVID-19 cases in Jackson and Vinton Counties.
Jackson County:
Jackson County remains “red” meaning there is a very high exposure and spread in the community. Also, Jackson County has moved back into the Top 20 Ohio Counties ranked by highest occurrence per population.
The Jackson County Health Department is reporting that the cumulative total, as of Nov. 25, stands at 936 lab-confirmed (positive) cases. As of press time, there are 204 active cases.
It also reported 75 probable (likely) cases of COVID-19. A probable case is defined as an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness and is epidemiologically linked to a confirmed case or an individual who reports a history of a COVID-like illness with supportive lab results, but does not have testing done.
The health department is also reporting 16 positive antibody tests. The CDC reports that an antibody blood test checks your blood by looking for antibodies, which show if you had a previous infection with the virus. These are separate tests from lab-confirmed case tests.
There are 16 current hospitalization. There have been a total of 62individuals with lab-confirmed cases that were hospitalized at some point.
A total of 1,632 tests have returned negative in Jackson County.
The health department is reporting that 47 percent of the 936 confirmed cases have an underlying health condition. The breakdown of gender infected is 56 percent female, and 44 percent male. The age range in years among those infected is 0-96.
Sadly, there have been 11 deaths in Jackson County to date.
Vinton County:
Numbers in Vinton County continue to slowly rise as surrounding areas begin turning red.
Vinton County is still holding orange at a Level 2 on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System map but nearly all surrounding counties have reached Level 3 and are now labeled as red. Of the six counties that share borders with Vinton, four are now Level 4 including Athens, Meigs, Jackson, and Ross. As of print, Hocking and Gallia are still Level 2.
Four counties in the state are now purple meaning they are at the highest level of transmission, Level 4. These include Franklin, Lorain, Lake, and Montgomery. Nearly three times as many counties are on the watch list as they approach Level 4. They are Trumbull, Portage, Summit, Medina, Stark, Wood, Richland, Warren, Hamilton, Clermont, and Adams.
Nearly every metric reported has shown growth in the county with exception for deaths and hospitalizations, which actually dropped from six to three. No new deaths were reported.
Vinton County has 249 confirmed cases as of Nov. 30th according to the Vinton County health Department Facebook page. 20 cases are probable and there are currently 44 active cases in the county.
In better news, recovered cases have risen to 219 and negative tests have as well to 392.
With a vaccine on the horizon, it is more important now than ever to follow guidelines. Wear a mask. Socially distance. Only go out when needed. Numbers are rising everywhere and our hospitals are struggling to keep up. We can see an end in sight so continue doing what you can personally to alleviate pressure to our hospitals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.