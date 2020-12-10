Governor DeWine outlined a 10 step Stay Safe Ohio Protocol for the rest of 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus during his weekly press conference. They essentially rehash everything medical professionals have been telling Ohioans to do since the virus began to truly spread across the state.
The protocol as explained in the conference is listed below:
1. Stay at home
2. Wear your mask
3. Keep interactions short and apart.
4. Wash your hands
5. Work from home when possible
6. Celebrate small. Celebrate safe.
7. Don’t eat or drink with anyone outside of your household.
8. Limit travel
9. Keep weddings and funerals safe.
10. Enjoy safe holiday activities.
The statewide 10 p.m. curfew was originally set to end today, Dec. 10th, but has been extended until January 2 of next year. Whether or not further extensions will take place will depend on the state of the virus at that time.
Some good signs was seen in regards to the Ohio Public Health Advisory map. We have lowered our number of Level 4 counties to five with them all being in the northeast area of the state. Medina, Summit, Stark, Richland, and Portage are currently purple with Guernsey and Ashland being added to the watch list.
Three counties, Noble, Washington, and Harrison, have gone from Level 2 to Level 3, shifting from orange to red. This leaves Vinton County as one of the five Level 2 counties left, including Hocking, Galia, Wyandot, and Monroe. With a majority of those being in southeastern Ohio, it continues the pattern of the area being slightly behind the spread. This was seen as Vinton was the last county to get a positive case almost two months after the first case in Ohio.
As far as ICU utilization, region 7, where Vinton is included, is at 73% capacity with 31% housing active covid cases.
DeWine stated during his conference, “What each of us does in the next 21 days will set us on the path, good or bad, for the next year. We simply cannot afford, on the very eve of a safe and effective vaccination, to further overwhelm our hospitals and healthcare providers with a holiday tsunami.”
