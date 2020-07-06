JACKSON — Dakota’s Roadhouse of Jackson announced on Sunday that it would not be opening for at least a week after one of its employees recently tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
The business shared with its customers via Facebook that the last day the employee worked at Dakota’s was on June 27, 2020. They also mentioned that the worker was a “back of the house employee,” which had minimal or no contact with guests.
“It was inevitable that a situation like this would occur within our county and there is a very high likelihood that a similar situation could happen at any public-facing business within the county,” explained Jackson County Health Commissioner Kevin Aston. “Thankfully, this individual and the management of Dakota’s Roadhouse did everything that has been asked of them and acted swiftly and professionally.”
Aston added, “The Jackson County Health Department and Dakota’s Roadhouse management and employees worked in unison to review the guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, Governor Mike DeWine’s Office, and local plans to make sure that all appropriate measures are set in place. There are plans and procedures in place to deep clean and sanitize the building in order to keep it safe for their patrons and employees.”
The Jackson County Health Department reports that currently, there are no other ill individuals associated with Dakota’s Roadhouse.
The business shared that all individuals that have been exposed have been contacted, and the individuals will quarantine for a recommended amount of time and will not return to work until allowed by the health department. Also, no patrons have been identified as having been in contact with the positive case or are at risk.
“There is currently no evidence showing that COVID-19 is spread through food and we believe that no one who has eaten at Dakota’s is at risk of contracting the virus from the facility,” stated Aston. “The ownership made the decision to close Dakota’s temporarily to protect the public and its staff, so when it reopens it will once again be a secure place to enjoy a meal.”
Aston stated, “It is important that we, as a community, do not place blame on anyone or any business for having COVID-19. Dakota’s Roadhouse is a staple of Jackson County and should continue to be so. They support our local sports teams, provide fundraising opportunities for local organizations, and provide an all-around great environment for Jackson County residents to dine in. As the local public health authority in Jackson County, we will support Dakota’s Roadhouse throughout this troubling time and hope that the citizens of Jackson County will, as well. We are all in this together and we are Jackson County Strong.”
The employee, according to Dakota’s, is currently in quarantine and is “doing well, with only mild cold symptoms.”
“It is very important to us that all of our guests and customers know that we will do anything and everything that we need to do to keep you healthy and safe. We plan to take precautions and implement a timeline to return to our normal business hours when we can guarantee everyone’s safety. We realize that this is a very difficult time for everyone. We are doing our best to protect the people of Jackson that we appreciate and love. May we all be a better community after surviving this monster, together,” Dakota’s said via a social media statement on Facebook.
Dakota’s Roadhouse of Jackson hopes, as of now, is to return to normal no later than Tuesday, July 14. However, the business will ultimately leave that decision up to the Jackson County Health Department.
