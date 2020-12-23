Governor DeWine has announced the next group of Ohioans that will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines during his Dec. 23 press conference.
Phase 2 will include older Ohioans aged 65 and up. This decision was made knowing that 87% of those who have passed away from the virus have been in that age range, the largest chunk being those who are 80 plus with 52.9% of the overall deaths.
In order to get children back into schools, the state will offer vaccination to all adults in school buildings that wish to go back to in-person instruction. Children will not be forced back to school as it will be up to parents as to whether their children will stay remote or not. The goal is to get children back in the classrooms by March 1st. At this time, children will not be included in Phase 2 for vaccination.
“Our kids are our future. It is our priority to get all of Ohio’s children in grades K-12 back in the classroom for in-person learning.”, stated DeWine.
The final group included in the next round will be those younger Ohioans with severe inherited illnesses and developmental disorders such as Sickle Cell Anemia or Down Syndrome.
No determination has been made as to when prisoners, who are qualified as wards of the state and do reside in congregate living areas, will be vaccinated.
The hope is to start this phase around mid-January but no set timeline has been determined.
