During his press conference on Tuesday Nov 24, Governor DeWine announced that the first round of vaccines for Covid-19 will be available in Ohio in 3 weeks on Dec. 15th.
The first round of vaccines are going to be distributed to first responders and medical personnel as well as those who are in direct contact with those who have been exposed. DeWine stated that those working in nursing homes will not be far behind to help keep residents who have shown to be more vulnerable to the virus safe.
Those who are at the greatest risk and those who take care of high risk people are at the front of the line. There currently isn't a set timeline as to when the average person will be able to get the vaccine.
Guidelines as to a tier system for vaccination will come from the federal level by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. From there, Ohio will use this as a framework to identify who fits in each category.
The tentative vaccination plan put out by the Ohio Department of Health last month lists tiers as following:
Phase 1A: high-risk healthcare workers, first responders
Phase 1B: older adults living in congregate or overcrowded settings, people at significantly higher risk due to underlying conditions
Phase 2: critical risk workers essential to society who are at high risk of exposure, teachers and school staff, people of all ages with underlying conditions, all older adults not included in Phase 1, people in homeless shelters, people in group homes for individuals with physical or mental disabilities or in recovery, people and staff in prisons, jails, and detention centers
Phase 3: young adults, children, workers in industries and occupations important to the functioning of society and at increased risk of exposure and not included in Phases 1 and 2
Phase 4: everyone else residing in the state
According to DeWine, about 30,000 vaccines are said to be delivered with further batches following in the days behind.
There will be two shots required for vaccination, an initial one and then a follow up 3 to 4 weeks later.
The first round is coming from Pfizer with the next coming from Moderna.
This all hinges on the expectation that the vaccines will be federally approved by early December.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.