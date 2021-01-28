Governor Mike DeWine held his weekly Thursday COVID-19 press conference as usual but some signs of a shift were evident as he spoke.
DeWine kept his promise to raise the curfew back an hour after the state had seven straight days of hospitalizations below 3,500. The statewide curfew is now until 11 p.m. If the trend continues, the curfew could be pushed even later or be rescinded entirely. The state will look at the data again in two weeks and make a decision.
Changes were seen on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System Map as well, showing that Hamilton County is no longer at a Level 4 Public Emergency and has shifted back to red. No counties are indicated as being on the Level 4 Watch List either.
Vaccinations for those 75 and older has began this week with those 70 and older beginning Feb.1. Ohioans with certain medical conditions are also able to start getting shots today with those including:
- cerebral palsy
- spina bifida
- severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year
- severe type one diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year
- inherited metabolic disorders, including phenylketonuria
- severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly
- severe genetic disorders, including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy
- severe lung disease, including asthma that required hospitalization within the past year and cystic fibrosis
- sickle cell anemia
- alpha and beta thalassemia
- solid organ transplants
Notification will be given to all schools tomorrow Jan 29 as to when they will receive their vaccines. Currently, 61.7 percent of school districts in Ohio are fully in-person, 30 percent are partially in-person, and the remaining 8.2 percent are fully remote.
Those in Vinton County who believe they are eligible for vaccination should contact the Vinton County Health Department. All appointments this week are currently full at VCHD but Shriver's Pharmacy has openings for tomorrow Jan. 29. Appointments cane be scheduled at this link here.
