Governor DeWine moved up his weekly press conference this week and extended the statewide 10 p.m. curfew until Jan. 23rd. He cited the possibility of rising cases after the start of the new year as the reason for the extension.
DeWine once again implored businesses that hold liquor licenses to apply for the Bar and Restaurant grant. Over 5,000 eligible businesses have not applied with nearly $12 million in funds not awarded. Any business with an active liquor permit is able to apply for $2,500 per location.
Guidelines are also changing for quarantining students who have been possibly exposed to the virus. As long as the exposure happened in a classroom setting with everyone wearing masks, those students who were exposed will no longer have to quarantine.
The state’s biggest concern is currently the amount of eligible Ohioans that have not gotten vaccinated. According to him, only 40% of staff in nursing homes have chosen to get vaccinated.
“It’s my message today urging people, not compelling, but urging people to take that vaccine. It is very important.”, he implored. For those who choose not to be vaccinated when their phase is reached, there is no telling when they will get that opportunity again.
This can halt the process as the state is trying to get those most vulnerable vaccinated first before rolling out the possibility to those in other phases. In regards to those doses that have not been used, DeWine told those administering the shot to not allow them to be left unused stating, “we know that a dose sitting somewhere not in a person is a missed opportunity...don't waste a dose”
As of the press conference, 94,078 doses have been administered in Ohio with the state receiving nearly 530,000 by the end of the year.
