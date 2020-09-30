JACKSON — Did you know you can cast your ballot for the 2020 General Election in Jackson County early?
Early in-person voting will begin, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. To vote early, visit the Jackson County Board of Elections Office, located at 275 Portsmouth Street in Jackson.
Due to social distancing, a maximum of five voters at a time will be allowed in the office during early in-person voting. Masks are required. However, there is also an option for curbside voting, just call 740-286-2905 once outside the office.
A side note, the deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5 by 9 p.m., which is the day before early voting starts.
The hours for early in-person voting are:
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 through Friday, Oct. 9 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 12 through Friday, Oct. 16 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday, N
- ov. 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The final day to vote early in-person at the Board of Elections Office will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
The General Election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3. The polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
For those who may have missed the news, several polling locations were consolidated earlier this year. There was a lot of push back from certain people in the community regarding this consolidation, however, the Board of Elections did not waver.
Below is a list of where each precinct will be voting this year. New changes will be marked.
NEW: Bloomfield Township will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill). This is a new change for residents in Bloomfield Township.
NEW: Coal 1 (Village of Coalton) and Coal 2 (Coal Township) will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson). This is a new change for residents in Coal 1 and Coal 2.
NEW: Franklin Township will be voting at the Jackson Area YMCA (located at 594 E. Main Street in Jackson). This is a new change for residents in Franklin Township.
NEW: Hamilton Township will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill). This is a new change for residents in Hamilton Township.
NEW: Jackson Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston). This is a new change for residents in Jackson Township.
NEW: Liberty Township will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson). This is a new change for residents in Liberty Township.
NEW: Scioto Township will be voting at the Jackson Memorial Building (located at 145 Broadway Street in Jackson). This is a new change for residents in Scioto Township.
NEW: Washington Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston). This is a new change for residents in Washington Township.
City of Jackson, and Lick Township will be voting at the Jackson Area YMCA (located at 594 E. Main Street in Jackson) per normal.
City of Wellston, and Milton Township will be voting at the Jackson-Vinton Community Action (located at 118 S. New York Avenue in Wellston) per normal.
Jefferson Township, Madison Township, and Village of Oak Hill will be voting at the Madison-Jefferson Bingo Hall (located at 175 E. Main Street in Oak Hill) per normal.
If you would rather vote by mail using an absentee ballot you have until Tuesday, Oct. 27, by noon to request one. There are several options to get an application for an absentee ballot.
Most registered voters should have received an application from the Ohio Secretary of State, which you can fill out and return to the Jackson County Board of Elections. You can also find this application online at www.boe.ohio.gov/jackson or stop by the Board of Elections Office.
Absentee ballots that have already been requested will be mailed out on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Absentee ballots may be returned to the Board of Election Office in person until Tuesday, Nov. 3 by 7:30 p.m. It can be taken inside the office, or there is a drop box outside. If they are mailed back they must be postmarked by the Post Office by Nov. 2, 2020.
If you have any questions regarding voter registration, polling locations, curbside, absentee or early in person voting, call the Jackson County Board of Elections at 740-286-2905.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.